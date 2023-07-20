The ACA announces the incoming Board of Directors for 2023/24

The Association for Communication and Advertising is pleased to announce the incoming Board of Directors for the 2023/2024 fiscal year, as elected at the association's 76th Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, 11 July 2023. Thabang Skwambane was elected to the position of chair and Sharleen James to that of vice chair. The newly elected executive committee includes John Dixon, Wayne Naidoo and ACA CEO, Mathe Okaba.

Board member Agency Designation Thabang Skwambane: Chair Nahana Communications Group Group CEO Sharleen James: Vice-Chair Accenture Song Managing Director John Dixon: Exco Publicis Groupe Africa Chairman Mathe Okaba: Exco Association for Communication & Advertising Chief Executive Officer Wayne Naidoo: Exco DUKE Advertising Chief Executive Officer Brenda Khumalo Lobengula Advertising Co-Founder & Managing Director Colett Naidu Wunderman Thompson SA Managing Director Integration Derek Coles McCann Joburg Managing Director Gareth Leck Joe Public United Group Chief Executive Officer Haydn Townsend Accenture Song Africa Lead for Accenture Song Jarred Cinman VMLY&R Chief Executive Officer Karabo Denalane TBWA Hunt\Lascaris Chief Executive Officer Karabo Songo Independent Chief Executive Officer Koo Govender Publicis Groupe Chief Executive Officer Lebogang Sethole Independent Human Capital Executive Leo Manne Net#work BBDO Managing Director Louise Johnston Grey Africa Advertising Managing Director Luca Gallarelli TBWA South Africa Group Chief Executive Officer Mpume Ngobese Joe Public United Managing Director Pete Case Ogilvy South Africa CEO & Creative Chairman Roxana Ravjee Dentsu Chief Executive Officer Sarah Dexter MullenLowe South Africa Chief Executive Officer Zanele Zwane DUKE Advertising Managing Director

Addressing the AGM, outgoing chair Karabo Songo emphasised that in 2023, the marketing and communications landscape in South Africa and on the continent experienced defining moments that will shape its future. Embracing inclusivity and facing unique challenges, the 76-year-old organisation underwent a profound transformation, leaving no aspect untouched. Industry participants, including agencies, have also evolved, adapting their skills, size, networks, and more.

Songo highlighted the importance of keeping pace with these changes and bridging the gap with members' evolving businesses in the rapidly converging global environment. He stressed that the concept of evolution remains essential for survival in the industry as it continues to adapt over time.

Songo then took the opportunity to highlight various ACA achievements during the preceding year, including:

Partnerships

A key achievement was the approval of the Nedbank IMC Partnership with Effie Awards SA. The ACA is of the belief that this partnership will prove to be the dawn of establishing a more focused and consolidated effort on industry awards in the future.

New and improved membership offering

The ACA announced a more inclusive membership offering in 2022, resulting in steady growth of additional members joining the organisation. Songo added that the ACA looks forward to proposed regulation that will require membership of a credible recognised association, further bolstering the ACA’s member base.

Effie Awards

The Effie Awards SA Programme, set to take place on 15 September 2023 continues to be a leading platform in terms of marketing effectiveness conversations and recognition. Effie South Africa also established a successful dialogue series in partnership GIBS during 2022 and which has grown exponentially during the current 2023 programme.

MAC Charter Council

The MAC Charter Council was established in March 2022 with ACA CEO, Mathe Okaba elected to the vice chair position. This year has seen the council undergo a process of reviewing the codes with input from the ACA via its representative seats, as well as participation via submissions as required. The ACA will continue playing a role in assisting government to adequately facilitate the council’s mandate, while fervently supporting the concept of self-regulation.

Songo concluded by calling for stronger relationships with industry partners, particularly MASA, and encouraged the integration of youthful voices within ACA committees. He expressed gratitude to the Board, the Executive and the secretariat for their roles in ensuring the association’s ongoing success. “We were faced with substantially complex problems which challenged all of us as a team and as individuals. While it was tough, I believe it has left us stronger and more structured for the future.”