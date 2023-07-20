Golf Ads introduces Golf Digital to engage affluent consumers

This dynamic new platform offers brands an exclusive opportunity to captivate a highly desirable target audience in the highest-dwell time location on the golf course. With Golf Digital, advertisers can benefit from a pure ads screen by having their messages displayed to a more receptive audience. Without the noise of sponsored content, users are more likely to pay attention to the adverts and engage with them, increasing the effectiveness of targeted advertising campaigns.

South Africa has over 450 golf courses, which remain among the safest and most popular places for affluent South Africans to unwind, conduct business and maintain a healthy work-life balance. For many successful professionals, golf is integral to a well-designed work wellness package, attracting high-income, fitness-conscious decision-makers – an audience that advertisers are eager to capture.

75% of golfers socialise at the club after a game and affirm that the bar or restaurant is essential to their golfing experience, meaning Golf Digital provides high-end, affluent audience reach in a high-dwell time area at more affordable rates than other platforms.

Each Golf Digital advert consists of three side-by-side 720 x 400mm digital screens at 10 premium golf clubs nationally, with the intention of increasing the footprint aggressively over the short term. Digital displays capture 400% more views than static displays, and independent research also revealed that 34% of golfers surveyed recalled seeing OOH advertising and were 1,2 times more likely to recall OOH advertising than the general population. This positions the brands on-screen as far more likely to be noticed and remembered.

"With approximately 138,000 golfers playing 10,000 rounds of golf each day, a ready-made target market exists for brands that understand the desires and preferences of this very specific audience. We selected 10 very specific sites at upmarket golf courses across Gauteng, KZN and the Western Cape in highly sought-after areas to target and reach the high-income earners,” says director of Golf Ads, Johan Scholtz.

He continues: "The Golf Digital platform is an exciting innovation that solidifies our commitment to delivering impactful advertising solutions in the golf media market. The predominantly affluent and high-income-earning audience at golf clubs aligns perfectly with the target market for luxury brands. Advertisers can now effectively captivate this highly sought-after audience in a cost-effective way, ensuring their messages resonate and leave a lasting impression.”

Golf Digital enhances the extensive offering provided by Golf Ads, introducing a new dynamic and impactful digital out-of-home (OOH) advertising medium. OOH advertising has demonstrated significant brand recall and campaign effectiveness, with independent research revealing that digital OOH campaigns result in an average improvement of 17% in campaign effectiveness, 32% higher brain response to adverts, a 17% increase in spontaneous advertising recall and up to 16% boost in sales. (Neuroscience - Neuro-Insights - Ad Recall I Sales Effect).

Scholtz concludes: “We invite brands to seize the opportunity to make a lasting impression on the affluent golfing community through Golf Digital. With high-dwell time, a captive audience, and the power of digital OOH advertising, this innovative platform offers an unrivalled avenue to connect brands to customers in the prestigious golf club environment.”

