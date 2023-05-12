Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Maximizer SoftwareV5 DigitalProvantageBizcommunity.comPrimedia BroadcastingDentsuMediaHeads 360Optimize AgencyOFM RadioLevergyEverlyticMeltwaterHavas JohannesburgThe Publicity WorkshopAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


LIA announces Jury for 2 competitions

12 May 2023
London International Awards (LIA) has announced the Jury Presidents and Jurors for the Creativity In PR, Design and Package Design competitions.
Marjorieth Sanmartin, executive creative director at HeimatTBWA\.
Marjorieth Sanmartin, executive creative director at HeimatTBWA\.

Barbara Levy, LIA president, said, “LIA is a show that was created for creatives. LIA has always been lauded for its high caliber of judges and its completely transparent judging system. This year is no different, we are proud to have the world’s most celebrated creative minds whose high standards will set the bar for great creative ideas and executions to be recognised and awarded. You can only have the best creative show when you have the best and most credible jurors.”

The juries will gather on-site in Las Vegas to view every piece of work in their respective categories. LIA has no pre-judging. This ensures that all work within its category will be judged and discussed with the entire jury panels.Judy John, global chief creative officer at Edelman will lead the creativity in PR jury. The jury will look for work with creative thinking at its core. Work that is culturally relevant and focuses on reputation management with the objective of increasing positive reinforcement and good will for the brand across all sectors of the PR spectrum.

Source:
LIA announces 2023 juries for health and pharma competitions

2 May 2023

On chairing the creativity In PR jury, Judy stated, “I’m excited to be chairing the Creativity in PR jury at LIA. The best ideas are earned at their heart and creativity continues to be what differentiates in culture. I’m looking forward to the inspiration and learning from the lively discussions around the work.”Marjorieth Sanmartin, executive creative director at HeimatTBWA\, being a Venezuelan half Spanish Creative living in Germany, she’s multiculturally-minded – and as a mother of two kids, multi-tasking is second nature to her.

All this will come in handy as she leads the culturally diverse Design and Package Design jury as they work diligently to award the very best and most innovative work.

Marjorieth stated, “I am honoured to be invited to take the role as president of the design and package design jury at one of the of the most outstanding award shows in the industry. Looking forward to meeting up with the rest of the jury, and having the best discussions about such an important, relevant and evolving category. LIA is well known for the best creative and conceptual driven work and cases from our Industry. But also, is well known for having a great casting with the best creatives around the globe. Which makes the complete process super inspiring. I am really looking forward to being part of it.”

Other distinguished jury members include:

Creativity in PR

  • Lisa Bright, global chief creative officer, PR, Ogilvy
  • Chloe Fitzgerald, business director, Dentsu Creative PR, Melbourne
  • Emily Kett, director, Middle Child, Toronto
  • Shouvik Prasanna Mukherjee, chief creative officer, APAC, Golin, Singapore
  • Karan Novas, chief creative officer / partner, Tulom, São Paulo
  • Jean Paoli, SVP / creative strategist, Weber Shandwick Paris
  • Simon Shaw, global chief creative strategy / innovation officer, Hill + Knowlton Strategies
  • Della Sweetman, chief business development officer creative, strategy and planning lead,FleishmanHillard
  • Kat Thomas, founder / global executive creative director, One Green Bean, London
  • Jason Walker, VP, group creative director, Ketchum, Chicago

Design and Package Design

  • Tim Allen, VP, head of design, Instacart, San Francisco
  • Olen Amelia, design director, Whirlpool Corporation, Chicago
  • Emma Eriksson, head of creative, Forsman & Bodenfors, New York
  • Kumkum Fernando, co-founder / creative director, Ki Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City
  • Zoe Kim, senior designer, Anomaly Toronto
  • Marjorie Lacombe-Jelinek, global creative director, H&M Beauty, Stockholm
  • Pum Lefebure, chief creative officer, Design Army, Washington DC
  • Oskar Lübeck, founder / chief creative officer, Bold, Stockholm
  • Hidetaka Matsunaga, executive creative director, APAC, Landor & Fitch, Tokyo
  • Prerna Mehra, head of design / creative director, MullenLowe MENA, Dubai

NextOptions
Read more: advertising, competitions, London International Awards

Related

Source:
All the judges for 2023 NYF AME Awards1 day ago
The winners of the International Council for Advertising Self-Regulation awards. Source: LinkedIn.
ARB wins ICAS Special Recognition Award1 day ago
Late copywriter's book The Hidden Star now available in isiXhosa
Late copywriter's book The Hidden Star now available in isiXhosa1 day ago
Source:
YDigital Media's load shedding sync gives advertisers and brands reach and budget relief during power outages3 days ago
Source:
NY Festivals Health Awards announces 2023 winners5 May 2023
Source:
LIA announces 2023 juries for health and pharma competitions2 May 2023
Source:
New York Festivals Advertising Awards and The Genius 100 Foundation expand Genius 100 Awards28 Apr 2023
Spike Lee is the first Creative Maker of the year Award. Source: Instagram.
Spike Lee awarded first Cannes Lions Creative Maker of the year Award28 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz