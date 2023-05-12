LIA announces Jury for 2 competitions

London International Awards (LIA) has announced the Jury Presidents and Jurors for the Creativity In PR, Design and Package Design competitions.

Barbara Levy, LIA president, said, “LIA is a show that was created for creatives. LIA has always been lauded for its high caliber of judges and its completely transparent judging system. This year is no different, we are proud to have the world’s most celebrated creative minds whose high standards will set the bar for great creative ideas and executions to be recognised and awarded. You can only have the best creative show when you have the best and most credible jurors.”

The juries will gather on-site in Las Vegas to view every piece of work in their respective categories. LIA has no pre-judging. This ensures that all work within its category will be judged and discussed with the entire jury panels.Judy John, global chief creative officer at Edelman will lead the creativity in PR jury. The jury will look for work with creative thinking at its core. Work that is culturally relevant and focuses on reputation management with the objective of increasing positive reinforcement and good will for the brand across all sectors of the PR spectrum.

On chairing the creativity In PR jury, Judy stated, “I’m excited to be chairing the Creativity in PR jury at LIA. The best ideas are earned at their heart and creativity continues to be what differentiates in culture. I’m looking forward to the inspiration and learning from the lively discussions around the work.”Marjorieth Sanmartin, executive creative director at HeimatTBWA\, being a Venezuelan half Spanish Creative living in Germany, she’s multiculturally-minded – and as a mother of two kids, multi-tasking is second nature to her.

All this will come in handy as she leads the culturally diverse Design and Package Design jury as they work diligently to award the very best and most innovative work.

Marjorieth stated, “I am honoured to be invited to take the role as president of the design and package design jury at one of the of the most outstanding award shows in the industry. Looking forward to meeting up with the rest of the jury, and having the best discussions about such an important, relevant and evolving category. LIA is well known for the best creative and conceptual driven work and cases from our Industry. But also, is well known for having a great casting with the best creatives around the globe. Which makes the complete process super inspiring. I am really looking forward to being part of it.”

Other distinguished jury members include:

Creativity in PR

Lisa Bright, global chief creative officer, PR, Ogilvy

Chloe Fitzgerald, business director, Dentsu Creative PR, Melbourne

Emily Kett, director, Middle Child, Toronto

Shouvik Prasanna Mukherjee, chief creative officer, APAC, Golin, Singapore

Karan Novas, chief creative officer / partner, Tulom, São Paulo

Jean Paoli, SVP / creative strategist, Weber Shandwick Paris

Simon Shaw, global chief creative strategy / innovation officer, Hill + Knowlton Strategies

Della Sweetman, chief business development officer creative, strategy and planning lead,FleishmanHillard

Kat Thomas, founder / global executive creative director, One Green Bean, London

Jason Walker, VP, group creative director, Ketchum, Chicago

Design and Package Design