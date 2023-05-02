LIA announces 2023 juries for health and pharma competitions

London International Awards has announced the juries for its 2023 Health and Pharma competitions.

Rich Levy, chief creative officer at Klick Health will preside over the Health & Wellness jury.

This jury will honor creative excellence in work that promotes consumer health products and services with the intention of personal care, self-diagnosis and regaining or maintaining health and well-being.

On judging LIA, Rich said “I’m honored to be chairing LIA's Health & Wellness jury this year and have no doubt that the work will continue to inspire and raise the bar. With health and wellness in the public spotlight more than ever, the commitment to our craft and the ability to make a real difference in people's lives have never been stronger. While its certainly going to be tough to choose from the abundance of bar-raising ideas, LIAs jury room is one like no other; its always a fun time, especially when we're all together in Vegas."

Creative evolution

Rachel McCready, chief creative officer at Evoke will lead the Pharma & Medical jury. This jury will judge the work on the creativity in the highly-regulated sector where the focus is on conditions and diseases that require prescription medications and a doctor’s recommendation as treatment.

Rachel stated, “How we create has been going through so much evolution recently - it’s never been more important to zoom out and recalibrate on what excellence looks like for our industry. I can’t wait for the debates around what defines “best” in 2023.”

Alessandra Gomes, executive creative director at McCann Health Brazil will lead the Health & Wellness - Craft and Pharma & Medical - Craft jury. Entries in this category will be judged on the execution and production value of work created for the highly regulated pharmaceutical industry and for non-pharmaceutical / non-regulated products/services, focused on the promotion of progressive and/or healthy living.

Alessandra stated, “I am extremely honored to chair the 2023 Health & Wellness - Craft and Pharma & Medical - Craft jury this year. I've been following how the quality of Craft within this category has been surpassed year after year, and as one of the most important festivals in the world, LIA shines a light on this. I'm thrilled for whats to come."

Barbara Levy, LIA president stated, “We are very selective as to who we invite to judge LIA entries and the process in which they judge. The names of this elite group speak for themselves. We are very proud of our judging process as we have no pre-judging, every juror is required to see every piece of work in their respective categories and they must participate in all rounds of judging. All of the judging is done onsite in Las Vegas.”

Other distinguished jury members include:

Heath & Wellness:

Rich Levy, chief creative officer, Klick Health - Jury President

Sara Badr, creative director, Ward6 Singapore

Sandra Bold, chief creative officer, Wunderman Thompson Benelux, Amsterdam

Tim Condrick, creative director, Orchard, Sydney

Shunsuke Kakinami, executive creative director, McCann Health Japan, Tokyo

John McPartland, creative director – Health, Leith Agency, Edinburgh

Joy Panday, executive creative director, No Fixed Address Health, Toronto

Susan Perlbachs, chief creative officer, Eversana Intouch, New York

Orrin Pollard, EU director of creative expression, Syneos Health Europe, London

Chris Rudnick, executive creative director, TBWA\WorldHealth, Chicago

Andrew Spurgeon, chief creative officer, Europe, Publicis Health

Shamel Washington, associate creative director / Health Equity, Deloitte Digital, New York

Eric Weisberg, global chief creative officer, Havas Health & You

Pharma & Medical:

Rachel McCready, chief creative officer, Evoke - Jury President

Stephanie Berman, chief creative officer, Hill Holliday Health, New York

Joao Camacho, global creative director, Novartis, Dublin

Laura Florence, executive creative director, Havas Health & You, São Paulo

Amy Fortunato, VP, group creative director, Klick Health, New York

Andy Mathurin, creative director, Heartbeat, New York

Tom Richards, global chief creative Officer, 21GRAMS

Xavier Sánchez Civil, founder / chief creative officer, Umbilical, Barcelona

Eduardo Tavares, global executive creative director, Dentsu Health

Franklin Williams, EVP, director of experience design, Area 23, New York

Health & Wellness - Craft and Pharma & Medical – Craft: