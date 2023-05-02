LIA announces 2023 juries for health and pharma competitions

Rich Levy, chief creative officer at Klick Health will preside over the Health & Wellness jury.
This jury will honor creative excellence in work that promotes consumer health products and services with the intention of personal care, self-diagnosis and regaining or maintaining health and well-being.
On judging LIA, Rich said “I’m honored to be chairing LIA's Health & Wellness jury this year and have no doubt that the work will continue to inspire and raise the bar. With health and wellness in the public spotlight more than ever, the commitment to our craft and the ability to make a real difference in people's lives have never been stronger. While its certainly going to be tough to choose from the abundance of bar-raising ideas, LIAs jury room is one like no other; its always a fun time, especially when we're all together in Vegas."
Rachel McCready, chief creative officer at Evoke will lead the Pharma & Medical jury. This jury will judge the work on the creativity in the highly-regulated sector where the focus is on conditions and diseases that require prescription medications and a doctor’s recommendation as treatment.
Rachel stated, “How we create has been going through so much evolution recently - it’s never been more important to zoom out and recalibrate on what excellence looks like for our industry. I can’t wait for the debates around what defines “best” in 2023.”
Alessandra Gomes, executive creative director at McCann Health Brazil will lead the Health & Wellness - Craft and Pharma & Medical - Craft jury. Entries in this category will be judged on the execution and production value of work created for the highly regulated pharmaceutical industry and for non-pharmaceutical / non-regulated products/services, focused on the promotion of progressive and/or healthy living.
Alessandra stated, “I am extremely honored to chair the 2023 Health & Wellness - Craft and Pharma & Medical - Craft jury this year. I've been following how the quality of Craft within this category has been surpassed year after year, and as one of the most important festivals in the world, LIA shines a light on this. I'm thrilled for whats to come."
Barbara Levy, LIA president stated, “We are very selective as to who we invite to judge LIA entries and the process in which they judge. The names of this elite group speak for themselves. We are very proud of our judging process as we have no pre-judging, every juror is required to see every piece of work in their respective categories and they must participate in all rounds of judging. All of the judging is done onsite in Las Vegas.”
Heath & Wellness: