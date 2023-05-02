Industries

Africa


LIA announces 2023 juries for health and pharma competitions

2 May 2023
London International Awards has announced the juries for its 2023 Health and Pharma competitions.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Rich Levy, chief creative officer at Klick Health will preside over the Health & Wellness jury.

This jury will honor creative excellence in work that promotes consumer health products and services with the intention of personal care, self-diagnosis and regaining or maintaining health and well-being.

On judging LIA, Rich said “I’m honored to be chairing LIA's Health & Wellness jury this year and have no doubt that the work will continue to inspire and raise the bar. With health and wellness in the public spotlight more than ever, the commitment to our craft and the ability to make a real difference in people's lives have never been stronger. While its certainly going to be tough to choose from the abundance of bar-raising ideas, LIAs jury room is one like no other; its always a fun time, especially when we're all together in Vegas."

Creative evolution

Rachel McCready, chief creative officer at Evoke will lead the Pharma & Medical jury. This jury will judge the work on the creativity in the highly-regulated sector where the focus is on conditions and diseases that require prescription medications and a doctor’s recommendation as treatment.

Rachel stated, “How we create has been going through so much evolution recently - it’s never been more important to zoom out and recalibrate on what excellence looks like for our industry. I can’t wait for the debates around what defines “best” in 2023.”

Alessandra Gomes, executive creative director at McCann Health Brazil will lead the Health & Wellness - Craft and Pharma & Medical - Craft jury. Entries in this category will be judged on the execution and production value of work created for the highly regulated pharmaceutical industry and for non-pharmaceutical / non-regulated products/services, focused on the promotion of progressive and/or healthy living.

Image supplied. Ogilvy Africa has been shortlisted in the New York Festivals (NYF) 2023 Health Awards.
Ogilvy Africa's Lesso Lessons shortlisted in NYF 2023 Health Awards

17 Apr 2023

Alessandra stated, “I am extremely honored to chair the 2023 Health & Wellness - Craft and Pharma & Medical - Craft jury this year. I've been following how the quality of Craft within this category has been surpassed year after year, and as one of the most important festivals in the world, LIA shines a light on this. I'm thrilled for whats to come."

Barbara Levy, LIA president stated, “We are very selective as to who we invite to judge LIA entries and the process in which they judge. The names of this elite group speak for themselves. We are very proud of our judging process as we have no pre-judging, every juror is required to see every piece of work in their respective categories and they must participate in all rounds of judging. All of the judging is done onsite in Las Vegas.”

Other distinguished jury members include:

Heath & Wellness:

  • Rich Levy, chief creative officer, Klick Health - Jury President
  • Sara Badr, creative director, Ward6 Singapore
  • Sandra Bold, chief creative officer, Wunderman Thompson Benelux, Amsterdam
  • Tim Condrick, creative director, Orchard, Sydney
  • Shunsuke Kakinami, executive creative director, McCann Health Japan, Tokyo
  • John McPartland, creative director – Health, Leith Agency, Edinburgh
  • Joy Panday, executive creative director, No Fixed Address Health, Toronto
  • Susan Perlbachs, chief creative officer, Eversana Intouch, New York
  • Orrin Pollard, EU director of creative expression, Syneos Health Europe, London
  • Chris Rudnick, executive creative director, TBWA\WorldHealth, Chicago
  • Andrew Spurgeon, chief creative officer, Europe, Publicis Health
  • Shamel Washington, associate creative director / Health Equity, Deloitte Digital, New York
  • Eric Weisberg, global chief creative officer, Havas Health & You

Pharma & Medical:

  • Rachel McCready, chief creative officer, Evoke - Jury President
  • Stephanie Berman, chief creative officer, Hill Holliday Health, New York
  • Joao Camacho, global creative director, Novartis, Dublin
  • Laura Florence, executive creative director, Havas Health & You, São Paulo
  • Amy Fortunato, VP, group creative director, Klick Health, New York
  • Andy Mathurin, creative director, Heartbeat, New York
  • Tom Richards, global chief creative Officer, 21GRAMS
  • Xavier Sánchez Civil, founder / chief creative officer, Umbilical, Barcelona
  • Eduardo Tavares, global executive creative director, Dentsu Health
  • Franklin Williams, EVP, director of experience design, Area 23, New York

Health & Wellness - Craft and Pharma & Medical – Craft:

  • Alessandra Gomes, executive creative director, McCann Health Brazil – Jury President
  • Pete Chambers, executive producer, Mad Cow Films, London
  • Jon Chapman, chief creative officer – Health, BBDO New York, New York
  • Collette Douaihy, global chief creative Officer, Dentsu Health
  • Adam Hessel, chief creative officer, North America, Ogilvy Health, New York
  • Nathanael Holley, creative director, Digitas Health, Philadelphia
  • Karl Johnson, SVP, group creative director, Wildtype, New York
  • Tim Jones, chief creative Officer, Pharma, Grey New York, New York
  • Renata Maia, global chief creative officer, Wunderman Thompson Health
  • Jane Motz Hayes, global chief creative & design officer, Havas Health Cx
  • Ludmilla Aud Timsdottir, creative lead, art direction, NoAHealth, Copenhagen
NextOptions
London International Awards, jury

