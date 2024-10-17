Global triumphs as LIA 2024 honours Middle Eastern agencies

London International Awards (LIA) has revealed its 2024 Global and Regional Of The Year Winners with five Middle Eastern agencies awarded with regional titles.



The 39th Annual LIA judging convened over a 10-day period at Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas. The Juries, drawn from the world’s most recognised talent and presided over by industry leaders, viewed and scored every entry within their categories together on-site through all rounds of judging. All jurors saw every piece of work, as there was no pre-judging to narrow the entries. This practice ensures that the work is judged fairly/equally and to its fullest merit.

2024 Regional Of The Year Awards for Middle East and Africa:

Regional Agency Of The Year: Saatchi & Saatchi ME, Dubai

Regional Independent Agency Of The Year: BigTime Creative Shop, Riyadh

Regional Design Company Of The Year: SRMG Labs, Riyadh

Regional Production Company Of The Year: Deja Vu, Dubai

Regional Post-Production Company Of The Year: Liwa Content.Driven, Dubai

Complete List of Global Of The Year Winners:

Holding Company of the Year: WPP

Network of the Year: Ogilvy

Client of the Year: CeraVe

Agency of the Year: Ogilvy, New York

Independent Network of the Year: Serviceplan Group

Independent Agency of the Year: Rethink, Toronto

Health & Pharma Network of the Year: IPG Health

Health & Pharma Client of the Year: Café Joyeux

Health & Pharma Agency of the Year: TBWA\Health Collective, New York

Independent Health & Pharma Agency of the Year: Klick Health, Toronto

In-House Company of the Year: Creative X, Menlo Park

Design Company of the Year: Circus Grey, Lima

Production Company of the Year: Prettybird

Post-Production Company of the Year: Mackcut

PR Network of the Year: Ogilvy PR

PR Company of the Year: Ogilvy PR, New York

Music & Sound Company of the Year: Canja Audio Culture

Audio & Radio Company of the Year: Sonido, Lisbon and Tempest, Brooklyn

2024 Regional Of The Year Awards for Asia:

Regional Network Of The Year: Ogilvy

Regional Agency Of The Year: TBWA\Hakuhodo Inc., Tokyo

Regional Design Company Of The Year: VML Ogilvy Japan, Tokyo

Regional Production Company Of The Year: ROBOT Communications Inc., Tokyo

Regional Post-Production Company Of The Year: The Mill Shanghai, Shanghai

Regional PR Network Of The Year: MSL

Regional PR Company Of The Year: Edelman Thailand, Bangkok

Regional Music & Sound Company Of The Year: CODA, Shanghai

2024 Regional Of The Year Awards for Australia and New Zealand:

Regional Network Of The Year: BBDO

Regional Agency Of The Year: Colenso BBDO, Auckland

Regional Independent Agency Of The Year: Bear Meets Eagle on Fire, Sydney

Regional Production Company Of The Year: Revolver, Sydney

Regional Post-Production Company Of The Year: The Editors

Regional PR Network Of The Year: Eleven

Regional PR Company Of The Year: GRC Partners + Porter Novelli, Auckland

Regional Music & Sound Company Of The Year: Rumble Studios, Sydney

2024 Regional Of The Year Awards for Europe:

Regional Network Of The Year: Publicis

Regional Agency Of The Year: Marcel Paris

Regional Independent Network Of The Year: Serviceplan Group

Regional Independent Agency Of The Year: Serviceplan Germany, Hamburg

Regional Design Company Of The Year: Le Pub, Milan

Regional Production Company Of The Year: Indiana Production, Milan

Regional Post-Production Company Of The Year: Deseif Films, Madrid

Regional PR Network Of The Year: Edelman

Regional PR Company Of The Year: Edelman London

Regional Music & Sound Company Of The Year: Stabbiolo Music, Sarteano, Italy

Regional Audio & Radio Company Of The Year: Sonido, Lisbon

2024 Regional Of The Year Awards for North America:

Regional Network Of The Year: Ogilvy

Regional Agency Of The Year: Ogilvy, New York

Regional Independent Network Of The Year: Rethink

Regional Independent Agency Of The Year: Rethink, Toronto

Regional Health & Pharma Network Of The Year: IPG Health

Regional Health & Pharma Agency Of The Year: TBWA\Health Collective, New York

Regional Independent Health & Pharma Agency Of The Year: Klick Health, Toronto

Regional In-House Company Of The Year: Creative X, Menlo Park

Regional Design Company Of The Year: MullenLowe U.S., New York

Regional Production Company Of The Year: Prettybird, Culver City

Regional Post-Production Company Of The Year: Mackcut, New York

Regional PR Network Of The Year: Weber Shandwick

Regional PR Company Of The Year: Ogilvy PR, New York

Regional Music & Sound Company Of The Year: Tempest, Brooklyn

Regional Audio & Radio Company Of The Year: Tempest, Brooklyn

2024 Regional Of The Year Awards for South America: