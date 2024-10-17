Marketing & Media Advertising
    Global triumphs as LIA 2024 honours Middle Eastern agencies

    4 Nov 2024
    4 Nov 2024
    London International Awards (LIA) has revealed its 2024 Global and Regional Of The Year Winners with five Middle Eastern agencies awarded with regional titles.
    Global triumphs as LIA 2024 honours Middle Eastern agencies

     
    The 39th Annual LIA judging convened over a 10-day period at Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas. The Juries, drawn from the world’s most recognised talent and presided over by industry leaders, viewed and scored every entry within their categories together on-site through all rounds of judging. All jurors saw every piece of work, as there was no pre-judging to narrow the entries. This practice ensures that the work is judged fairly/equally and to its fullest merit.  

    2024 Regional Of The Year Awards for Middle East and Africa:

    • Regional Agency Of The Year: Saatchi & Saatchi ME, Dubai
    • Regional Independent Agency Of The Year: BigTime Creative Shop, Riyadh
    • Regional Design Company Of The Year: SRMG Labs, Riyadh
    • Regional Production Company Of The Year: Deja Vu, Dubai
    • Regional Post-Production Company Of The Year: Liwa Content.Driven, Dubai

    Complete List of Global Of The Year Winners:

    • Holding Company of the Year: WPP
    • Network of the Year: Ogilvy
    • Client of the Year: CeraVe
    • Agency of the Year: Ogilvy, New York
    • Independent Network of the Year: Serviceplan Group
    • Independent Agency of the Year: Rethink, Toronto
    • Health & Pharma Network of the Year: IPG Health
    • Health & Pharma Client of the Year: Café Joyeux
    • Health & Pharma Agency of the Year: TBWA\Health Collective, New York
    • Independent Health & Pharma Agency of the Year: Klick Health, Toronto
    • In-House Company of the Year: Creative X, Menlo Park
    • Design Company of the Year: Circus Grey, Lima
    • Production Company of the Year: Prettybird
    • Post-Production Company of the Year: Mackcut
    • PR Network of the Year: Ogilvy PR
    • PR Company of the Year: Ogilvy PR, New York
    • Music & Sound Company of the Year: Canja Audio Culture
    • Audio & Radio Company of the Year: Sonido, Lisbon and Tempest, Brooklyn

     2024 Regional Of The Year Awards for Asia:

    • Regional Network Of The Year: Ogilvy
    • Regional Agency Of The Year: TBWA\Hakuhodo Inc., Tokyo
    • Regional Design Company Of The Year: VML Ogilvy Japan, Tokyo
    • Regional Production Company Of The Year: ROBOT Communications Inc., Tokyo
    • Regional Post-Production Company Of The Year: The Mill Shanghai, Shanghai
    • Regional PR Network Of The Year: MSL
    • Regional PR Company Of The Year: Edelman Thailand, Bangkok
    • Regional Music & Sound Company Of The Year: CODA, Shanghai

    2024 Regional Of The Year Awards for Australia and New Zealand:

    • Regional Network Of The Year: BBDO
    • Regional Agency Of The Year: Colenso BBDO, Auckland
    • Regional Independent Agency Of The Year: Bear Meets Eagle on Fire, Sydney
    • Regional Production Company Of The Year: Revolver, Sydney
    • Regional Post-Production Company Of The Year: The Editors
    • Regional PR Network Of The Year: Eleven
    • Regional PR Company Of The Year: GRC Partners + Porter Novelli, Auckland
    • Regional Music & Sound Company Of The Year: Rumble Studios, Sydney

    2024 Regional Of The Year Awards for Europe:

    • Regional Network Of The Year: Publicis
    • Regional Agency Of The Year: Marcel Paris
    • Regional Independent Network Of The Year: Serviceplan Group
    • Regional Independent Agency Of The Year: Serviceplan Germany, Hamburg
    • Regional Design Company Of The Year: Le Pub, Milan
    • Regional Production Company Of The Year: Indiana Production, Milan
    • Regional Post-Production Company Of The Year: Deseif Films, Madrid
    • Regional PR Network Of The Year: Edelman
    • Regional PR Company Of The Year: Edelman London
    • Regional Music & Sound Company Of The Year: Stabbiolo Music, Sarteano, Italy
    • Regional Audio & Radio Company Of The Year: Sonido, Lisbon

     2024 Regional Of The Year Awards for North America:

    • Regional Network Of The Year: Ogilvy
    • Regional Agency Of The Year: Ogilvy, New York
    • Regional Independent Network Of The Year: Rethink
    • Regional Independent Agency Of The Year: Rethink, Toronto
    • Regional Health & Pharma Network Of The Year: IPG Health
    • Regional Health & Pharma Agency Of The Year: TBWA\Health Collective, New York
    • Regional Independent Health & Pharma Agency Of The Year: Klick Health, Toronto
    • Regional In-House Company Of The Year: Creative X, Menlo Park
    • Regional Design Company Of The Year: MullenLowe U.S., New York
    • Regional Production Company Of The Year: Prettybird, Culver City
    • Regional Post-Production Company Of The Year: Mackcut, New York
    • Regional PR Network Of The Year: Weber Shandwick
    • Regional PR Company Of The Year: Ogilvy PR, New York
    • Regional Music & Sound Company Of The Year: Tempest, Brooklyn
    • Regional Audio & Radio Company Of The Year: Tempest, Brooklyn

    2024 Regional Of The Year Awards for South America:

    • Regional Network Of The Year: Grey
    • Regional Agency Of The Year: Circus Grey, Lima
    • Regional Design Company Of The Year: Circus Grey, Lima
    • Regional Production Company Of The Year: Rebeca, Lima
    • Regional Post-Production Company Of The Year: Colossal, São Paulo
    • Regional PR Company Of The Year: LLYC, Lima
    • Regional Music & Sound Company Of The Year: Canja Audio Culture
