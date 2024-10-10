Marketing & Media Advertising
    Last LIA categories winners announced

    10 Oct 2024
    10 Oct 2024
    The last categories of the London International Awards (LIA) winners and finalists for Audio & Radio, Integration and Direct have been announced.
    Source: © IBB Online
    Source: © IBB Online IBB Online

    Remarking on yet another year of judging in Las Vegas, LIA president and founder Barbara Levy, says, "When you look at all the Grand LIAs and Golds that have been awarded, one thing stands out - only the best have won.

    "Every jury has demonstrated that only work that moves the creative needle will be awarded. And many of the pieces of work that have won the Grand LIA will still be talked about in years to come. Well done to all our winners!"

    Winners and finalists

