    So Interactive partners with Quick Consols for strategic rebranding

    Issued by So Interactive
    10 Oct 2024
    10 Oct 2024
    So Interactive has joined forces with Quick Consols, a leading financial consolidation software solutions provider, to spearhead a rebranding initiative that reflects the company's new phase of growth.
    So Interactive, a leading digital creative agency based in Johannesburg and Cape Town, has partnered with Quick Consols, an innovative cloud-based financial consolidation and reporting software. This collaboration represented a transformative moment in Quick Consols’ journey as the company sought to align its brand with its rapid evolution in the financial software industry.

    Founded four years ago, Quick Consols has established itself as a leading provider of automated solutions for financial consolidation, reporting, and analysis. As the company transitioned from a startup to a trusted industry player, it recognised the need for a rebrand that would reflect its development – all without losing its people-centric approach that emphasises user-friendly experiences.

    To redefine its identity and expand its market presence, Quick Consols turned to So Interactive for a fresh perspective. The goal was to develop a rebrand that would highlight the software’s advanced capabilities while building a deeper connection with its users.

    So Interactive was entrusted with developing a brand strategy and manifesto, designing a new website, creating social media content, and launching targeted paid media campaigns. At the centre of the rebranding effort was a distinctive visual identity and a compelling brand narrative that would educate, engage, and resonate with Quick Consols' audience.

    By balancing a modern design with impactful messaging, So Interactive created a digital experience that reflects Quick Consols’ high-tech, user-centric ethos. This rebranding marks a milestone in Quick Consols' journey, while also showcasing the power of So Interactive’s innovative design and strategic approach.

    Ready to evolve your brand with creative digital solutions? Visit So Interactive’s website or get in touch for more information.

    So Interactive
    We are an independent digital creative agency that was established in 2007. We focus on creating brand experiences that engage people online and offline. Through innovation, experience and knowledge we have the right skills to deliver impact for brands and business.
