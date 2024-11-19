Heartwarming festive campaign reveals why Checkers branded a Lift aeroplane

Source: © Shoprite Holdings Shoprite Holdings Dr Nqobile Manzini and her son, Siya were reunited by Checkers Sixty60 via its branded Lift aeroplane

This festive season the retailer is taking to the skies to deliver more than just groceries and essentials – they’re bringing loved ones together for a truly Xtra special Christmas.

In a new commercial released this past weekend (16 November) Checkers provides a glimpse of the first family reunited through the retailer’s latest heartwarming campaign.

Dr Nqobile Manzini is a senior cardiothoracic surgery registrar and mom to son Siya (5).

She studied at the University of Cape Town and is now completing her final year at Groote Schuur Hospital, where she often works shifts lasting up to 36 hours.

Due to her demanding schedule, little Siya lives with his grandmother in KwaZulu-Natal, and Nqobile hasn't seen her son in many months.

Unbeknownst to Nqobile – who thought she was being filmed for an insert on essential workers - Checkers arranged to fly her mother, brother, and son to Cape Town for a surprise reunion.

Siya, also unaware of the surprise, was taken to the hospital where she works. When he saw his mom, he ran straight into her arms, leaving Nqobile completely stunned and overjoyed.

Watching and reliving that moment on film, Nqobile says she was again overcome with emotion. “I hope this inspires other families to get together over Christmas,” she says.

Checkers is giving away more than 2,000 airlines tickets through its Festive Competition to connect loved ones from across the country during this special time of the year.

To enter the competition: