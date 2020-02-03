Don't miss the 5th annual Amasa Workshop

The opportunity for the media industry to learn from the best!

Group booking discounts:

az.oc.noitavenic@eilatan

az.oc.dmo@maharbA.nagaF

Amasa is pleased to announce that it will be partnering with FNB again this year to deliver next level content at the 2020 Amasa Workshop taking place from 2 to 5 April 2020 at Riverstone Lodge, Muldersdrift, Krugersdorp. FNB will be involved from a panel experts perspective as well as to deliver the live brief, listening to and understanding the strategies presented by the delegates and providing invaluable feedback and insight back into the groups.“It is in our best interests to actively play a part in, and support such an initiative for both our customers and ourselves. As a company it is inherent in our DNA and culture to actively participate in uplifting and enabling industries relevant to our business and our customers,” says Lebo Thubakgale, media strategist at FNB South Africa.“The Amasa Workshop aims to equip young talent with the know-how and network connections to make their mark and essentially ensure the sustainability of this wonderful, frenetic industry. Each year we aim to stand on the shoulders of the previous Amasa workshops to make the experience even more rich and rewarding for the delegates,” says Fagan Abraham, media strategist at OMD and head of the Amasa workshop portfolio.This will be the fifth year that the Amasa Workshop will be presenting to audiences over three jam-packed days at the beginning of April. Featuring top industry experts, it will consist of a series of speed-networking, panel-style discussions rather than traditional classroom-style lectures. Designed to engage delegates in a way that reflects the fast-moving communications environment we live in today. It will provide a snapshot view of the media landscape and also delve into the inner workings of disciplines such as strategy and media planning.“Like previous years, delegates will have access to the invaluable network of experts as well as the opportunity to build networks amongst their peers. Not only is it an awesome growth and learning opportunity but it’s also a really fun weekend to share in one another’s creativity and zest for life. We’d really like to encourage the agencies and media owners to get behind this opportunity and send their young talent for what’s guaranteed to be a skills-toolbox-filling experience,” adds Abraham.The event has always been a rite of passage for young professionals in the media and advertising industry, helping them to build the knowledge and muscle necessary to compete in such a dynamic context. It provides delegates with the opportunity to engage in an interactive learning process created to empower them to collaborate with suppliers better, improve the quality of responses, network amongst the movers and shakers in the industry, and build long-term relationships.“We are excited to be entrenched in this opportunity to identify opportunities and solutions to breaking through, what is becoming a throttled and challenging environment. As the media landscape evolves and technology plays a more significant role, other mitigating circumstances include the struggling economy and getting the best ‘bang for your buck’ as far as media spend is concerned. We look forward to enabling individuals in the industry to upskill and provide the very best strategies and plans,” adds Thubakgale.Bookings are now open for the workshop and space is limited. So if your company operates in the media and advertising industry – whether as an agency, media owner or marketer – you have a unique opportunity to inspire your most talented and promising staff and to provide them with an invaluable foundation in industry-related management and leadership skills.As tickets to the workshop are limited and always in high demand, we recommend securing a booking for your staff as soon as possible.R 5,999 per person sharing (Amasa members)R 6,499 per person sharing (Non-Amasa members)7.5% on groups 4-910% on groups of 10+All bookings and confirmations need to be finalised by 11 March 2020.The cost for the workshop includes accommodation, all meals, and all lecture notes and stationery.Costs do not include transport to the venue, beverages (cooldrinks or alcoholic drinks), telephone calls, room service or additional leisure activities outside of the curriculum. These are additional to the package and will be charged directly to the delegate should he or she make use of them.To make your booking, please contact Natalie Card atFor general enquiries about the workshop and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Fagan Abraham on