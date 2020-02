The revival of CRM

A CRM system needs to be able to move data cleanly into the cloud to utilise the innovative solutions that can be built on it.

CRM and loyalty data only exists in the offline world and is not matched up with the data points the brand has about their customers in the online world.

The CRM system is badly structured and not well maintained, and the data is outdated.

The CRM system also lives in a silo somewhere in the company, so it’s not utilised by sales, marketing and the business-intelligence team as a collective.

The CRM database is not linked to marketing technology applications, and therefore cannot be used in the activation of media and other marketing functions.

