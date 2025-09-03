Smart from the start: 20+ years of changing how shoppers shop

This is the story of how innovation, insight, and a relentless focus on results have turned Smart Media from a bold newcomer into the go-to name in shopper engagement.

Aisle awareness to aisle authority

In the early 2000s, the retail landscape looked very different. Brands like Von Dutch, Ed Hardy, and Roxy topped the charts, while cargo pants, layered tanks, and tube tops ruled wardrobes. Despite the nostalgia, in-store media was surprisingly limited, mostly static, and often treated as an afterthought.

Smart Media recognised early on that the point of purchase isn’t simply the final step in the shopper journey, but also one of its most influential moments. This understanding laid the groundwork for a fresh approach to in-store media. The company worked closely with both brands and retailers to develop solutions that delivered meaningful results. Each campaign since has been thoughtfully designed to capture attention, stay memorable, and contribute to driving sales.

Turning queues into sales opportunities

When Smart Media launched Smart Q & Shop™, it redefined what the till point could be. Traditionally, checkout was a waiting zone and a place for last-minute impulse buys at best. Smart Q & Shop™ transformed it into a high-value engagement space.

With strategic product placement, branded displays, and shopper-friendly design, queues became mini retail environments. Suddenly, brands could own the moment just before purchase, reaching shoppers in a high-visibility, high-consideration space.

The results included higher basket value, improved brand recall, and an enhanced shopping experience for consumers. Today, Smart Q & Shop™ continues to evolve, integrating category-based layouts, and innovative design to ensure it delivers on every front.

Convenience meets conversion

If Smart Q & Shop™ owned the queue, Smart Grab & Go™ mastered the convenience zone. Positioned in high-traffic, high-need areas, these space-smart display units were designed to make quick-purchase items impossible to miss and irresistible to pick up.

Smart Grab & Go™ displays combine premium branding real estate with shopper-focused product selection, ensuring that the right product is in the right place at exactly the right time. For retailers, this means optimised floor space and incremental revenue. For brands, it’s a guaranteed share of shopper attention in competitive categories. And for shoppers? It’s convenience, reimagined.

Still leading the way

The retail landscape has evolved dramatically since Smart Media’s early days, but the mission hasn’t changed: to transform the way shoppers shop. Every innovation, from cutting-edge digital windows to distinctive double-sided digital banners, combines strategic placement, captivating design, and measurable results.

Want to learn more about how Smart Media can help your brand stand out and win at the point of purchase? Contact our team today for expert advice, tailored solutions, or any questions you may have. Let’s create something Smart together.



