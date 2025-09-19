Sofacompany opens flagship store in Kramerville, JHB

Sofacompany, a global brand that embodies quintessential Danish design, has started a new chapter with the opening of its flagship store in Kramerville, Johannesburg.

Image supplied

With Danish design DNA and a steadfast commitment to craft, Sofacompany fills the gap between high-end and high street by offering sofas, furniture, and accessories at accessible price points.

Design lovers in Joburg can now stop by and experience the brand in person.

The new store responds to growing demand for designer furniture at competitive pricing among the city’s design and homemaking community.

“People deserve to live beautifully, and it shouldn’t be out of reach price-wise,” says operations director, Gunter Hahndiek.

A welcome addition to the city’s retail landscape, the 800m2 space offers a layered journey through Sofacompany’s diverse product range and encapsulates the brand’s innovative, accessible ethos.

Rather than simply displaying pieces in isolation, the showroom is designed as a one-stop, sensory experience, curated alongside local brands that share the same values. It’s a refreshing way to engage with the pieces and imagine how you’d style them in your own space.

The brands featured in the flagship store amplify the experience Sofacompany creates. Award-winning furniture designers Pedersen + Lennard, artisan rug makers Herringbone, and Scandinavian acoustic design specialists WoodUp join Sofacompany’s Danish silhouettes to form a design-forward environment with global relevance and appeal.

“We’re partnering with brands that are synergistic, who share a design philosophy, in terms of their quality proposition and authenticity. They also all have a pared-back aesthetic which lends itself well to Sofacompany’s design identity,” says Jonno Sherwin, managing director.

Styled to inspire, the showroom spaces reflect the design possibilities that arise when Danish design meets local talent. Each piece is chosen not just for how it looks, but for how it feels and functions in real life.