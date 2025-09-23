Bank of America names Iles, Poensgen to lead EMEA dealmaking

Top stories
Marketing & Media
Retail
Finance
ESG & Sustainability
Education
ICT
Agriculture
Latest jobs
|Family Office Manager
|Cape Town
|1 Sep
The duo will replace Eamon Brabazon, who was late last year appointed as the co-head of global M&A.
A spokesperson for the US bank confirmed the contents of the memo.
Iles joined BofA in 2003 and has led the bank's UK M&A business for the past seven years. He will be based in London.
Poensgen, who joined the bank in 2010 and most recently oversaw BofA's M&A business for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, will be based in Frankfurt.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
|Family Office Manager
|Cape Town
|1 Sep