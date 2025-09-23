Bank of America names Iles, Poensgen to lead EMEA dealmaking

Bank of America has appointed Geoff Iles and Lukas Poensgen as the co-heads of its mergers and acquisitions business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Monday, 22 September 2025.

The duo will replace Eamon Brabazon, who was late last year appointed as the co-head of global M&A.

A spokesperson for the US bank confirmed the contents of the memo.

Iles joined BofA in 2003 and has led the bank's UK M&A business for the past seven years. He will be based in London.

Poensgen, who joined the bank in 2010 and most recently oversaw BofA's M&A business for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, will be based in Frankfurt.