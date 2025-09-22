South Africa
Finance Financial Services
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

AICPA & CIMATech Oasis SystemsKLAJNPRCapital LegacySAICAThe Noise FactoryEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    New fintech partnership set to triple Africa's cross-border market to $1tn

    Africa’s cross-border market is projected to triple to $1 tn over the next decade, driven by mobile money adoption, digital wallets, and fintech partnerships. A key development in this space is the recent collaboration between Africa-focused fintech Mukuru and global payment network MoneyGram, which promises to expand access, choice, and security for millions of customers.
    22 Sep 2025
    22 Sep 2025
    Source: Supplied. Andy Jury, Mukuru's Group CEO and Tendai Tizirai, Mukuru Head of Expansion.
    Source: Supplied. Andy Jury, Mukuru's Group CEO and Tendai Tizirai, Mukuru Head of Expansion.

    The partnership links two advanced fintech platforms to deliver faster, more affordable, and inclusive remittance services across Africa, Asia, and beyond. Mukuru’s technology-led Southern African infrastructure combines with MoneyGram’s global reach to strengthen cross-border payment ecosystems.

    “This is a milestone moment for Mukuru and the communities we serve. Together with MoneyGram, we are not just extending our network — we are building a technology bridge between traditional cash services and digital ecosystems. Our shared goal is to make cross-border payments simpler, faster, and more inclusive,” said Mukuru Group's chief executive officer, Andy Jury.

    Customers can now access MoneyGram’s extensive payout network across Asia, East Africa, and West Africa, with funds receivable via cash pickup, direct bank transfer, or mobile wallet. At the same time, MoneyGram clients can tap into Mukuru’s network of over 1,250 outlets and a wide range of agent and partner locations across Southern Africa, ensuring liquidity and reliable last-mile delivery.

    The collaboration:

    • Bridges cash and digital ecosystems, serving both banked and underserved customers in emerging markets, while API-driven interoperability enables real-time settlement and seamless switching between cash and digital transactions.

    • Mobile-first access allows customers to transact easily via Mukuru’s app, WhatsApp, USSD, or web channels, reflecting how users across Africa engage with financial services.

    • Best-in-class compliance and security ensure that transactions remain safe, regulated, and simple, giving customers confidence in sending and receiving money across borders.

    “We partnered with Mukuru for their strong local presence and trusted brand across Southern Africa. What makes this collaboration so powerful is our shared commitment to putting the consumer first.

    "Together, we’re advancing financial inclusion by meeting customers where they are — whether through cash, mobile, or digital channels — and ensuring they enjoy the best possible experience at the best possible price. This partnership is a direct reflection of that shared mission,” said Colin Marnewecke, VP, Sales - Africa at MoneyGram.

    By combining Mukuru’s regional infrastructure with MoneyGram’s global footprint, the partnership strengthens cross-border financial networks, making international payments faster, more secure, and more accessible than ever.

    The partnership builds on both parties' track records of fintech innovation and strategic alliances with other key global distribution providers.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    Senior Sales LeadDurbanThe Unlimited21 Aug
    Digital Engagement LeadDurbanThe Unlimited21 Aug
    Al PractitionerDurbanThe Unlimited21 Aug
    Brand Operations ManagerDurbanThe Unlimited21 Aug
    Financial ManagerCape TownCape union mart17 Jan
    More jobs
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz