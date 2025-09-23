TGCSA celebrates 25 years of elevating South African tourism

How star grading, assessors, and quality standards have shaped a world-class destination

For 25 years, the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa (TGCSA) has been the gold standard of quality assurance in the country’s tourism industry. Its trusted star grading system - ranging from 1 to 5 stars plus 5-Star Premium - has helped transform South Africa into one of the world’s most reliable and competitive travel destinations. From luxury city hotels to intimate coastal guesthouses, grading has given travellers confidence and operators credibility.

The TGCSA grading system covers eight key accommodation categories: Backpacker & Hostelling, Bed & Breakfast, Caravan & Camping, Country House, Game Lodge, Nature Reserve, Guest House, and Hotel. Each category is assessed according to globally benchmarked criteria tailored to the specific type of establishment, ensuring relevant quality standards and consistent guest experiences across South Africa’s diverse tourism offerings.

Behind every grading plaque stands a story of dedication. TGCSA’s accredited assessors are the unsung champions of quality, evaluating properties on facilities, safety, service, and overall guest experience to maintain the grading system’s integrity. This dependable benchmark builds trust, credibility, and a strong competitive edge for operators catering to both domestic and international travellers.

Beyond quality assurance, TGCSA champions inclusivity and accessibility by embedding standards that ensure all guests - including the elderly and those with disabilities - can enjoy seamless hospitality. The grading system also supports sustainable tourism practices, encouraging establishments to operate responsibly while enhancing their competitive advantage.

Grading supports both large-scale venues and small, family-owned guesthouses, and opens doors to increased marketing visibility and access to strategic tourism campaigns. This system has become an essential part of South Africa’s tourism infrastructure, celebrated as a legacy of excellence and a future of opportunity.

As Bronwen Auret, chief quality officer at South African Tourism, reflects: “Marking 25 years of grading is more than celebrating history - it’s about shaping the future. TGCSA continues to lead with consistency, credibility, and innovation, ensuring South Africa remains a destination defined by excellence. Grading is not just about recognition - it’s about transformation. As we look to the future, TGCSA grading will continue to drive innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability, ensuring South Africa’s tourism industry grows stronger, more competitive, and globally admired.”

