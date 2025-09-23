South Africa
Tourism Tourism
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelsSure Mithas TravelANEW Hotels & ResortsCape Town TourismEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    TGCSA celebrates 25 years of elevating South African tourism

    How star grading, assessors, and quality standards have shaped a world-class destination
    Issued by Tourism Grading Council of South Africa
    23 Sep 2025
    23 Sep 2025
    TGCSA celebrates 25 years of elevating South African tourism

    For 25 years, the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa (TGCSA) has been the gold standard of quality assurance in the country’s tourism industry. Its trusted star grading system - ranging from 1 to 5 stars plus 5-Star Premium - has helped transform South Africa into one of the world’s most reliable and competitive travel destinations. From luxury city hotels to intimate coastal guesthouses, grading has given travellers confidence and operators credibility.

    The TGCSA grading system covers eight key accommodation categories: Backpacker & Hostelling, Bed & Breakfast, Caravan & Camping, Country House, Game Lodge, Nature Reserve, Guest House, and Hotel. Each category is assessed according to globally benchmarked criteria tailored to the specific type of establishment, ensuring relevant quality standards and consistent guest experiences across South Africa’s diverse tourism offerings.

    Behind every grading plaque stands a story of dedication. TGCSA’s accredited assessors are the unsung champions of quality, evaluating properties on facilities, safety, service, and overall guest experience to maintain the grading system’s integrity. This dependable benchmark builds trust, credibility, and a strong competitive edge for operators catering to both domestic and international travellers.

    Beyond quality assurance, TGCSA champions inclusivity and accessibility by embedding standards that ensure all guests - including the elderly and those with disabilities - can enjoy seamless hospitality. The grading system also supports sustainable tourism practices, encouraging establishments to operate responsibly while enhancing their competitive advantage.

    Grading supports both large-scale venues and small, family-owned guesthouses, and opens doors to increased marketing visibility and access to strategic tourism campaigns. This system has become an essential part of South Africa’s tourism infrastructure, celebrated as a legacy of excellence and a future of opportunity.

    As Bronwen Auret, chief quality officer at South African Tourism, reflects: “Marking 25 years of grading is more than celebrating history - it’s about shaping the future. TGCSA continues to lead with consistency, credibility, and innovation, ensuring South Africa remains a destination defined by excellence. Grading is not just about recognition - it’s about transformation. As we look to the future, TGCSA grading will continue to drive innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability, ensuring South Africa’s tourism industry grows stronger, more competitive, and globally admired.”

    To learn more about TGCSA and all things grading, visit www.tourismgrading.co.za

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    Rental ManagerCape Town1 Sep
    Executive Administrator/Accounts ClerkCape TownWorldwide Positions29 Aug
    Travel Account ManagerCape TownGVI19 Aug
    Financial AccountantCape TownTwo Oceans Aquarium Trust15 Aug
    Sales Enrolment ManagerCape TownGVI7 Aug
    More jobs
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz