Elections 2024

uMkhonto we Sizwe Exclusive following Jacob Zumas IEC Ruling.

sona.co.za

    OFM returns as media partner for Central SA sports teams

    Issued by OFM Radio
    15 Apr 2024
    OFM, Central South Africa's leading radio station, is thrilled to announce its renewed partnership with some of the region's most esteemed sports teams. As the heartbeat of sports coverage in the area, OFM will continue to serve as the official media partner for the Cheetahs, the Leopards, the Griquas, the Knights, and the North West Dragons in 2024.
    According to Anchen Lintvelt, OFM marketing and sales manager, OFM is the biggest supporter and fan of our provincial rugby and cricket teams: “It is an honour to be able to assist these teams by driving their marketing and advertising campaigns on OFM and to build a bigger fan base for all of them. We are proud to be associated and will keep on supporting them and informing our listeners of all they need to know about their home and away games, and their performances.”

    This partnership reaffirms OFM's commitment to promoting and supporting local sports excellence across Central South Africa. Through comprehensive coverage, live broadcasts, and exclusive interviews, OFM remains dedicated to bringing fans closer to the action and celebrating the achievements of these outstanding teams.

    The Cheetahs, known for their ferocious determination on the rugby field, will once again benefit from OFM's extensive reach and dedicated sports programming. Similarly, the Leopards, the Griquas, the Knights, and the North West Dragons can count on OFM to amplify their presence and showcase their talent to audiences far and wide.

    OFM’s CEO, Nick Efstathiou, says: “OFM, the heartbeat of our passion, resonates with the spirit of the sports teams we invest in. As dedicated media partners, supporters, and fans, we amplify the roar of triumph, the rhythm of unity, and the melody of victory. Together, we create a symphony of excellence on radio, on and off the field, for all our teams we support in Central South Africa.”

    With this renewed collaboration, OFM reaffirms its position as the go-to destination for rugby and cricket enthusiasts, offering unparalleled coverage and insights into the region's sporting landscape.

    For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.

    OFM Radio
    OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.

