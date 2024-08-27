Marketing & Media Digital
    New Media celebrates 13 nominations at the 2024 Eddie & Ozzie Awards

    27 Aug 2024
    New Media is delighted to announce that it has received 13 nominations in 11 categories at the prestigious New York-based Eddie & Ozzie Awards.
    The Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards are renowned for honouring excellence in editorial content and design globally. New Media’s nominations highlight the agency’s expertise in content marketing, internal communications, B2B marketing, video production and platform development.

    “This recognition reflects the full spectrum of our work and reinforces our commitment to delivering top-notch solutions to our clients,” says New Media CEO Aileen Lamb. “It’s a testament to the hard work, creativity and dedication of our talented Purple People, who are united behind a shared purpose to tell the stories that matter most. We are proud to be among the best agencies and brands in the world and eagerly anticipate the awards ceremony in New York on 22 October.”

    Here is New Media’s list of finalists:

  • Eddies > App/Digital Edition: Leading Ideas, an online-only brand extension of Leading Architecture + Design

  • Eddies > App/Digital Edition: Mediclinic Baby app

  • Eddies > Full Issue > Custom/Content Marketing: Woolworths TASTE

  • Eddies > Immersive/Interactive Storytelling: Plascon’s 2024 Colour Combination Revealed (DIY & Industrial Trade News)

  • Eddies > Podcast > Computer Science or Technology: Tech Talk with Vodacom

  • Eddies > Range of Work by a Single Author > Consumer: Bianca Jones (Food24)

  • Eddies > Series of Articles > Consumer > Parenting/Family: Food24 Baby

  • Eddies > Series of Articles > Custom/Content Marketing: Abigail Donnelly for Woolworths TASTE

  • Eddies > Series of Articles > Custom/Content Marketing: Khanya Mzongwana for Woolworths TASTE

  • Eddies > Social Media/Online Community > Consumer: Woolworths TASTE on TikTok

  • Eddies > Supplemental, Annual or One Shot > Consumer and Custom/Content Marketing: Tried & Tested cookbook for FirstRand Retail & Commercial division

  • Eddies > Supplemental, Annual or One Shot > Consumer and Custom/Content Marketing: The Loadshedding Cookbook from Woolworths TASTE

  • Ozzies > Photography > Consumer: Jan Ras for Woolworths TASTE

    New Media
    New Media is a world-class digital agency with a reputation for powerful storytelling. We build emotional connections between brands and their audiences. And thanks to our innovative tech, the compelling content we create is strategic, measurable and a proven return on investment. Partner with us and transform your business through the power of storytelling and technology.
