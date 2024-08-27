New Media celebrates 13 nominations at the 2024 Eddie & Ozzie Awards

New Media is delighted to announce that it has received 13 nominations in 11 categories at the prestigious New York-based Eddie & Ozzie Awards.

The Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards are renowned for honouring excellence in editorial content and design globally. New Media’s nominations highlight the agency’s expertise in content marketing, internal communications, B2B marketing, video production and platform development.

“This recognition reflects the full spectrum of our work and reinforces our commitment to delivering top-notch solutions to our clients,” says New Media CEO Aileen Lamb. “It’s a testament to the hard work, creativity and dedication of our talented Purple People, who are united behind a shared purpose to tell the stories that matter most. We are proud to be among the best agencies and brands in the world and eagerly anticipate the awards ceremony in New York on 22 October.”

Here is New Media’s list of finalists:

Eddies > App/Digital Edition: Leading Ideas, an online-only brand extension of Leading Architecture + Design

Eddies > App/Digital Edition: Mediclinic Baby app

Eddies > Full Issue > Custom/Content Marketing: Woolworths TASTE

Eddies > Immersive/Interactive Storytelling: Plascon’s 2024 Colour Combination Revealed (DIY & Industrial Trade News)

Eddies > Podcast > Computer Science or Technology: Tech Talk with Vodacom

Eddies > Range of Work by a Single Author > Consumer: Bianca Jones (Food24)

Eddies > Series of Articles > Consumer > Parenting/Family: Food24 Baby

Eddies > Series of Articles > Custom/Content Marketing: Abigail Donnelly for Woolworths TASTE

Eddies > Series of Articles > Custom/Content Marketing: Khanya Mzongwana for Woolworths TASTE

Eddies > Social Media/Online Community > Consumer: Woolworths TASTE on TikTok

Eddies > Supplemental, Annual or One Shot > Consumer and Custom/Content Marketing: Tried & Tested cookbook for FirstRand Retail & Commercial division

Eddies > Supplemental, Annual or One Shot > Consumer and Custom/Content Marketing: The Loadshedding Cookbook from Woolworths TASTE

Ozzies > Photography > Consumer: Jan Ras for Woolworths TASTE



