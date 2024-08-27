More #WomensMonth
New Media celebrates 13 nominations at the 2024 Eddie & Ozzie Awards
The Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards are renowned for honouring excellence in editorial content and design globally. New Media’s nominations highlight the agency’s expertise in content marketing, internal communications, B2B marketing, video production and platform development.
“This recognition reflects the full spectrum of our work and reinforces our commitment to delivering top-notch solutions to our clients,” says New Media CEO Aileen Lamb. “It’s a testament to the hard work, creativity and dedication of our talented Purple People, who are united behind a shared purpose to tell the stories that matter most. We are proud to be among the best agencies and brands in the world and eagerly anticipate the awards ceremony in New York on 22 October.”
Here is New Media’s list of finalists:
