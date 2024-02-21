Industries

    MultiChoice and Disney Africa sign multi-year distribution renewal

    Issued by The Walt Disney Company Africa
    21 Feb 2024
    21 Feb 2024
    The Walt Disney Company Africa and MultiChoice Group have signed a multi-year distribution deal for Disney’s portfolio of linear channels on DStv until 2027. National Geographic, National Geographic Wild, Disney Channel, Disney Junior as well as ESPN and ESPN2 will continue to be carried by DStv for the next four years.
    The channels will continue to be available on the following DStv packages:

    • National Geographic: Family and up
    • National Geographic Wild: Access and up
    • Disney Channel: Compact and up
    • Disney Junior: Access and up
    • ESPN: Access and up
    • ESPN2: Compact and up

    Christine Service, senior vice president and general manager of The Walt Disney Company Africa, says: “This distribution renewal ensures that we will be able to continue bringing our six 24-hour channels to audiences across the continent and marks another proud milestone in our long-term relationship with the MultiChoice Group. With a strong foundation of creativity, story-telling, exploration and multi-generational emotional connection, we are proud to continue offering DStv viewers the very latest from our high-quality, premium kids, factual and sports content.”

    "Championing our mission to enrich lives and elevate entertainment experiences, we're thrilled to ensure our customers can savour their favourite shows and movies effortlessly, anytime, anywhere, thanks to our state-of-the-art platforms. "Extending our Partnership with The Walt Disney Company and the incredible linear channels on DStv elevate our offering and amplifies the joy of entertainment!" Nomsa Philiso, CEO: General Entertainment, MultiChoice South Africa.

    The Walt Disney Company operates on 24-hour channels in Africa, in both English and Portuguese across the portfolios of family (Disney Channel and Disney Junior), factual (National Geographic, National Geographic Wild) as well as sports (ESPN and ESPN 2).

    Disney Channel (CH 303) celebrates friendships through feel good, fun stories infused with music. It’s a place where young viewers can be themselves amongst extraordinary friends. Disney Junior (CH 309) invites kids into a magical world of fun and imagination, featuring the characters they love.

    With a promise to inspire the explorer in everyone, National Geographic (DStv CH 181) pushes the boundaries of exploration through ground-breaking storytelling, offering viewers the opportunity to go further. National Geographic WILD (CH 182) is dedicated to providing a unique insight into the natural world and the amazing creatures that inhabit it. From the most remote jungles to the forbidding depths of our oceans, to the protected parks on our doorsteps, National Geographic WILD uses spectacular cinematography and compelling storytelling to unveil the mysteries of the natural world.

    ESPN and ESPN 2 feature every major US sport as well as European football, and fans across the continent can look forward to popular premier American leagues including the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL), National Hockey League (NHL) and Major League Baseball (MLB).

    Read more: ESPN, Disney Channel, MultiChoice South Africa, The Walt Disney Company, The Walt Disney Company Africa, Nomsa Philiso, MultiChoice Group
    The Walt Disney Company Africa
    The Walt Disney Company has been in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for over 80 years and employs thousands across the region.

