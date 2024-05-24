Industries

    Join the TLC Party: Tracey Lange is spreading warmth and care across the Cape

    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    24 May 2024
    24 May 2024
    As the election fervour grips South Africa, one woman is on a mission to inject warmth, love, and compassion into the political landscape. Tracey Lange, the effervescent host of Kfm 94.5’s weekday Mid-Mornings show, is proud to announce the launch of the TLC Party - the Tracey Lange Cares party!
    Join the TLC Party: Tracey Lange is spreading warmth and care across the Cape

    The TLC Party isn’t your typical political party (actually, it is not a real political party at all!) - it's a party with heart. With a focus on spreading warmth and comfort to children in need across the Cape, Tracey is calling on schools and offices to join the cause and become members of the TLC Party.

    With her members, Tracey plans to collect donations of blankets, beanies and scarves – new, almost new or knitted. Donations will then be distributed to organisations caring for children on 18 July 2024 on Mandela Day.

    Tracey's journey began in 2020 when she picked up knitting as a hobby during lockdown. What started as a personal pastime soon blossomed into Geknit Dit Met Tracey Lange, a heart-warming initiative that rallied her listeners, fans, and followers to knit for charity. And now, in 2024, with the elections looming, Tracey is stepping up her game by venturing into politics, albeit with a twist!

    "While the atmosphere for the elections is heating up, we wanted to bring some fun and care into the voting season and the 'TLC Party' is just a joyful way to do good. Kfm's community always comes to the party when it is about supporting children in need and I am looking forward to make a difference with my wonderful party members", said an excited Tracey Lange.

    Last year, Geknit Dit brought warmth to the elderly, delivering donated goods to homes such as CPOA Lotus River House, Parkhaven Old Age Home Wynberg, KSA Kraaifontein Tehuis, and Sen CIT Restheaven Home for the Aged. This year, it's all about the kids! Members will have the opportunity to nominate organisations in their communities that focus on helping children in need.

    And here's a fun fact about Tracey - while she is the leader of the TLC Party, she is also the Queen of the Flou Joke on Fridays. Tune in to Kfm 94.5 on Fridays from 9am to 12pm for more on this.

    Join Tracey Lange and the TLC Party in spreading warmth, love, and laughter across the Cape. Sign up to be a member at primediaplus.com/competitions/kfm-tracey-lange-cares and let's make a difference together!

    For more information, check out the TLC Party video on Instagram and join the conversation using the hashtag #TLC. Don’t forget to tag @kfmza!

    Kfm, Tracey Lange
    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.

