Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Daily MaverickRand ShowRT7 DigitalNewzroom AfrikaDelta Victor BravoMotherland OMNiMembrana MediaTopco MediaPointDMASATDMCAsk AfrikaaHead Marketing ServicesBroad MediaOptimize AgencyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Experience Daily Maverick Live: The Gathering 2024 – get ready to make your mark

    Issued by Daily Maverick
    9 Feb 2024
    9 Feb 2024
    With just five weeks to go until The Gathering: Twenty Twenty Four, Daily Maverick HQ is abuzz with preparations for our flagship event, scheduled for 14 March 2024 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
    Experience Daily Maverick Live: The Gathering 2024 &#x2013; get ready to make your mark

    We are excited to announce that our team is securing an esteemed speaker lineup to ensure attendees, both in person and virtually, experience the most engaging, empowering, and informed elections-focused event of the year, ahead of South Africans heading to the polls.

    Amidst the noise of political discourse, The Gathering offers a refreshing perspective, providing attendees with a seat at the table alongside political leaders and change agents. With over 800 seats already filled, anticipation is high for this exclusive event.

    Hosted by Daily Maverick’s dynamic Rebecca Davis, along with our seasoned political analysts and experienced moderators, like Ferial Haffejee and Stephen Grootes, The Gathering 2024 aims to break down political jargon and foster meaningful dialogue. Confirmed speakers include:

    Experience Daily Maverick Live: The Gathering 2024 &#x2013; get ready to make your mark
    Experience Daily Maverick Live: The Gathering 2024 &#x2013; get ready to make your mark

    From deciphering election intricacies to connecting with local and international change makers, attendees can expect a day filled with clarity, expertise, and engagement that drives solutions-focused discussions and encourages voter awareness & education.

    In addition to thought-provoking discussions, The Gathering offers a unique opportunity for attendees to explore Daily Maverick, connect with fellow participants, and engage in activities throughout the day.

    Whether in-person at the Cape Town International Convention Centre or joining remotely, The Gathering invites individuals from all walks of life to join a community dedicated to shaping the future of our nation.

    Date: 14 March 2024
    Location: Cape Town International Convention Centre
    Time: 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
    Event starts at: 9am
    Tickets: R500

    Join us at The Gathering 2024 and be part of the conversation that helps shape the future of South Africa. https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/thegathering2024

    Share the link with friends and family, and connect with us online to join the discussion.

    Read more: Daily Maverick, Stephen Grootes, Rebecca Davis
    NextOptions


    Daily Maverick
    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, investigations, analysis and opinion. We are a South African based publication with a worldview.

    Related

    Newzroom Afrika takes a fresh approach for the new year as it marks 5th birthday
    Newzroom AfrikaNewzroom Afrika takes a fresh approach for the new year as it marks 5th birthday
    Image supplied. New African magazine's 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023 list reflects the shifting trends and priorities in Africa, as the continent faces new challenges and opportunities in the post-pandemic era
    Creatives dominate New African’s 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023
    8 Jan 2024
    Image supplied. The national winners of the 2023 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards
    The 2023 national Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards winners
    1 Dec 2023
    Daily Maverick launches A-Z Career Guide
    Daily MaverickDaily Maverick launches A-Z Career Guide
    Water crisis in South Africa: Are we making progress?
    SAICAWater crisis in South Africa: Are we making progress?
    Source: © 123rf Jacob Zuma's appeal against journalist Karyn Maughan and advocate Billy Downer has been dismissed with costs by the Supreme Court of Appeal
    Jacob Zuma's appeal against journalist Karyn Maughan and advocate Billy Downer dismissed
    17 Oct 2023
    Source: RVI Sanef and Standard Bank find common ground on Daily Maverick issue
    Standard Bank apologises to Daily Maverick, meets with Sanef
    26 Sep 2023
    Source: Kiara Affat, Daily Maverick On Tuesday, 19 September, security personnel at Standard Bank, manhandled Daily Maverick reporter Lerato Mutsila
    Standard Bank security, Sanef Sikuvile Journalism Awards sponsors, manhandle Daily Maverick reporter
    22 Sep 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz