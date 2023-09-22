Experience Daily Maverick Live: The Gathering 2024 – get ready to make your mark

We are excited to announce that our team is securing an esteemed speaker lineup to ensure attendees, both in person and virtually, experience the most engaging, empowering, and informed elections-focused event of the year, ahead of South Africans heading to the polls.

Amidst the noise of political discourse, The Gathering offers a refreshing perspective, providing attendees with a seat at the table alongside political leaders and change agents. With over 800 seats already filled, anticipation is high for this exclusive event.

Hosted by Daily Maverick’s dynamic Rebecca Davis, along with our seasoned political analysts and experienced moderators, like Ferial Haffejee and Stephen Grootes, The Gathering 2024 aims to break down political jargon and foster meaningful dialogue. Confirmed speakers include:

From deciphering election intricacies to connecting with local and international change makers, attendees can expect a day filled with clarity, expertise, and engagement that drives solutions-focused discussions and encourages voter awareness & education.

In addition to thought-provoking discussions, The Gathering offers a unique opportunity for attendees to explore Daily Maverick, connect with fellow participants, and engage in activities throughout the day.

Whether in-person at the Cape Town International Convention Centre or joining remotely, The Gathering invites individuals from all walks of life to join a community dedicated to shaping the future of our nation.

Date: 14 March 2024

Location: Cape Town International Convention Centre

Time: 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Event starts at: 9am

Tickets: R500

Join us at The Gathering 2024 and be part of the conversation that helps shape the future of South Africa. https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/thegathering2024

Share the link with friends and family, and connect with us online to join the discussion.