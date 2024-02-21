Industries

    Call to participate in the IAB South Africa's first influencer marketing survey

    3 Apr 2024
    The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa Digital Influencer Marketing Committee is conducting its first survey to assist South African marketers and publishers to better understand the shape and drivers of the influencer marketing industry.
    Image supplied. The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa Digital Influencer Marketing Committee is conducting its first survey on the influencer marketing industry
    While, since 2019, influencer marketing has tripled in growth worldwide with the South African industry set to increase by 11.6% annually*, there needs to be more relevant data about the attitudes and spend towards this burgeoning industry in South Africa when compared to other markets.

    It has given rise to a new generation of digital celebrities and has, in turn, created an entirely new landscape for advertising. Given this, the IAB South Africa's research comes at an opportune time for a marketing industry embracing this dynamic field.

    The power of influencer marketing

    The survey will specifically focus on attitudes and spending within influencer marketing and aims to provide data-driven benchmarks and actionable insights to steer marketers’ strategic decisions and foster growth.

    The power of influencer marketing cannot be overstated. As a strategy, it provides marketers with the ability to connect brands with engaged audiences in a more authentic and relatable manner.

    “We encourage marketers and others involved in influencer marketing to participate in this important survey,” says Pierre Cassuto, head of the IAB South Africa Digital Influencer Marketing Committee.

    A clear understanding of the influencer marketing landscape

    “By sharing their insights and collaborating with us on this survey, participants and the wider industry can get a clear understanding of what the influencer marketing landscape looks like in 2024.”

    The survey results will be exclusively available to IAB South Africa members once published, however, all participants, including non-IAB South Africa members, will receive an early complimentary copy.

    “Following the Digital Influencer Marketing Committee’s white paper on best practices for the local industry, this survey will serve as another touchpoint for IAB South Africa to assist marketers in perfecting their strategies and relationships with influencers and brands,” adds IAB South Africa CEO Razia Pillay.

    “We look forward to widespread participation and cannot wait to share the results of this endeavour with the industry.”

    How to participate

    All responses to the survey, which will take approximately 15 minutes to complete, will be anonymised.

    To participate in the survey, available until 31 May 2024, click here.

    IAB South Africa members can access the organisation’s Best Practices for Influencer Marketing in South Africa white paper on the SA Member Portal.

    To become an IAB South Africa member, visit the IAB SA.

