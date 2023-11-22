Dimension Data fully rebrands to NTT Data in EMEA region

While this change may come as no surprise to clients accustomed to the dual branding of Dimension Data and NTT, it marks a significant milestone in the company's marketing evolution in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). We speak to NTT Acting SVP Marketing and Demand Generation Marian Scala about the transformation. How does the rebranding to NTT Data align with Dimension Data's overarching marketing strategy?

Dimension Data is on a journey to align more with our global parent company, and we are rebranding to NTT Data in April 2024.

We aim to bring organisations the best of NTT's global scale and capability, together with our local knowledge and experience of the MEA markets. Our mission in marketing is to enable NTT Data to become the strategic partner of choice by elevating our brand, generating demand, and engaging clients and partners.

Can you elaborate on how the merger with NTT Ltd in 2020 laid the groundwork for the current rebranding initiative?

When NTT Ltd was created in 2019, the Dimension Data brand was retired elsewhere globally, but retained in the MEA. The difference was just in the branding; Dimension Data continued to deliver all the services that come from NTT.

Since our acquisition in 2010, the MEA region has benefited from NTT's significant focus on research and development. Exciting new products and capabilities come to us regularly. Our ability to leverage the backing of a global organisation with deep pockets for research and development is helping us accelerate the depth and breadth of the solutions we offer our African customers.

In 2024, as NTT Data, we are part of the fifth largest global IT services provider, with $30bn in revenue, and 190,000+ employees, and have been recognised as a leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant Network Services for over a decade. This means we can offer our clients true global reach and expertise with the benefits of deep local knowledge on the ground.

How does Dimension Data plan to leverage the rebranding opportunity to differentiate itself from competitors and strengthen its market presence, particularly in the MEA region?

As part of NTT Data, we can differentiate ourselves from local SI integrators, by taking a vertical approach.

Beyond access to advanced technologies and innovation, the rebrand also increases the company's capacity to understand and develop solutions for industry-specific challenges through leveraging global and industry-specific experience and intellectual property has become more relevant to clients across the board. The company is currently setting up industry-specific teams across the MEA region for retail, financial services and manufacturing.

In the Middle East, it is considering the merits of moving into expanded industries like oil and gas and aviation shifting the brand from being perceived as a system integrator to a service partner with capabilities that match those of the world's top global consulting firms.

What marketing initiatives are being rolled out to ensure a smooth transition for existing clients and to attract new clients under the NTT Data brand umbrella?

We have executed our key brand sponsorships as NTT Data, namely the 2024 Pro-Am and the Absa Cape Epic. In April 2024 we will launch an integrated global brand campaign that will be live across our earned and paid channels. More to come soon.