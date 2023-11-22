Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Wetpaint - The Little BIG Agency!ProvantageGagasi FMMediamarkDMASAMembrana MediaBroad MediaJacaranda FMKantarLocation BankMachine_Joe PublicUrban Brew StudiosThe Walt Disney Company AfricaIgnition GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Branding Opinion South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    3 lesson for rebranding

    Charlie WannellBy Charlie Wannell
    22 Nov 2023
    22 Nov 2023
    When customers feel connected to a brand, 76% will choose to buy from that brand over a competitor and 57% - over half - will increase their spend with that brand.
    Source: © 123rf Charlie Wannell, head of marketing, Mediamark shares three learnings on branding from when MediaMark rebranded
    Source: © 123rf 123rf Charlie Wannell, head of marketing, Mediamark shares three learnings on branding from when MediaMark rebranded

    There’s no denying that connection matters and that your brand can influence customer connection.

    When it comes to potential customers, your brand plays a crucial role in shaping the emotional connection with and the expectations of these customers before they even engage with you.

    Fostering connections with new audiences comes down to brand perception, brand personality and brand positioning.

    Just over a year ago. Mediamark rebranded and with this rebrand came positive energy, new connections, and opportunities.

    Looking back, we thought we would share some of the learnings, especially for those marketers sitting on the fence about whether to take the plunge or not.

    Learnings when you decide to rebrand

    1. Stand out from the crowd

      2. When products or services may appear similar, a distinct and compelling brand identity becomes crucial for capturing attention. Through a brand refresh, businesses can create a memorable and differentiated brand experience

      This not only fosters stronger connections with existing customers but opens the door to welcoming new customers. Rebranding is about more than just the look and feel of a company, it also is a chance to reimagine the brand perception and brand personality.

      Brand personality is the ‘human-like’ characteristics that are consistent with your company values that are attributed to a brand. When a rebrand is executed carefully this ‘personality’ can shine through all brand interactions.

      In Mediamark’s experience, rebranding enabled us to build a host of new connections. Through our rebrand, we’ve moved from a corporate DNA to infuse our brand with a more fun, inclusive, and approachable personality.

    2. Building bridges for solutions

      3. In seeking out solutions to customer problems, you should go beyond engagement to cultivate a genuine connection with them. This will break down barriers, and nurture the customer’s vulnerability and their willingness to share with you.

      Fostering a connection with the brand isn’t just about fostering new or existing customer connections. It is also important for employees and other stakeholders to feel connected with your brand. B2B strategies, now more than ever, rely on authentic brand connections.

      Gone are the days of simply wooing stakeholders with trinkets and trash – or expensive trips. Making them count takes thought and alignment with your brand objectives.

    3. The courage to reconsider

      4. In my opinion, too many businesses don’t continue to capitalise on the energy and change management that comes with a rebrand. The key to a rebrand is harnessing the renewed energy that it injects into the business.

      Our rebrand has given us the bravery to push the envelope, play in new spaces and reimagine old ways of working. For example, although Black Friday is a tried and tested revenue driver for us, we’ve harnessed the energy and momentum from our rebrand during this year’s Black Friday activations.

      Our own version of Willy Wonker’s Chocolate Factory, ‘Silly Sonke’, has been a playful and vibrant way to energise our sales team and agencies at a time of year when people are feeling burnt out.

    In conclusion, enhancing your brand extends beyond aesthetics; it is a strategic necessity to ignite a new energy and kindle meaningful connections.

    Read more: customers, branding, rebranding, Mediamark, Charlie Wannell, CX
    NextOptions
    Charlie Wannell
    Charlie Wannell

    About Charlie Wannell

    A stint outside the advertising world saw Charlie own her own "Scrapbooking" business. But the excitement of advertising and radio continued to call and she returned to Radmark in 2010 as Marketing Manager. Her most current challenge was to assist in redefining a mature radio business to a more future-oriented multi-channel organisation called Mediamark - specialising in radio as well as digital with a view to other media areas.

      Related

      Amasa's epic relaunch campus ignites flames of transformation
      MediamarkAmasa's epic relaunch campus ignites flames of transformation
      Source:
      5 marketing lessons from the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance
       2 days
      Source: Facebook WRC Dr Kuhle Zwakala, brand marketing lecturer, says the Springbok brand possesses substantial positive brand equity
      The Springbok positive brand equity - where to from here?
       13 Nov 2023
      Hyper-personalisation can elevate CX through tailored engagement
      Hyper-personalisation can elevate CX through tailored engagement
       9 Nov 2023
      Source: © 123rf WPP and Sprinklr partnership to build new AI customer experience offering
      WPP and Sprinklr partnership to build new AI customer experience offering
      8 Nov 2023
      Image supplied. Ocean Basket has maintained its family ethos and authenticity while expanding to become a global brand that has found a home in 17 countries around the world. Pictured is Ocean Basket in Bramley, UK
      Ocean Basket: Taking a family brand to the world, authentically
      6 Nov 2023
      Source: © Rugby Dump That moment when Madiba donned the Springbok jersey at the 1995 Rugby World Cup final has been lauded as a masterclass for leaders says Parusha Partab, head of the IAB Africa Transformation (DEI) Council
      Remember when we were leaders: How brands can shape nations and drive progress
       30 Oct 2023
      The club has had a successful branding story. Source: X.
      Kaizer Chiefs - a branding success story
       27 Oct 2023
      More industry news

      Next
      Let's do Biz