Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Topco MediaBizcommunity.comShift Social DevelopmentPenquinDentsuPrimedia BroadcastingUrban Brew StudiosOptimize AgencyPublicis Groupe AfricaIgnition GroupPointOnPoint PReMediaMeltwaterDMASAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Water Crisis, Johannesburg Rand Water, Mayors and Elections with Dr Mpho Phalatse

Water Crisis, Johannesburg Rand Water, Mayors and Elections with Dr Mpho Phalatse

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Nigeria and South Africa represented in NYF Advertising Awards shortlist jury

    3 Apr 2024
    3 Apr 2024
    New York Festivals Advertising Awards (NYF) has announced the 2024 NYF Advertising Awards Shortlist Jury with two from Africa.
    Roderick Laka, creative head of Art at Machine. Source: LinkedIn.
    Roderick Laka, creative head of Art at Machine. Source: LinkedIn.

    The two African jurors are Anthongy Eigbe, creative director at X3M Ideas in Nigeria and Roderick Laka, creative group head of Art at Machine: Publicis Groupe in South Africa.

    Forward thinkers

    New York Festivals Advertising Awards Shortlist Jury is populated with some of the industry’s most forward-thinking leaders and trailblazing creatives with a reputation for excellence and innovation. Emanating from top-tier agencies from 5 continents around the globe, they are known internationally for their award-winning work.

    Zak Tucker to lead 2024 New York Festivals Advertising Awards jury
    Zak Tucker to lead 2024 New York Festivals Advertising Awards jury

    15 Mar 2024

    “NYF's esteemed Shortlist Jury, boasts a lineup of industry trailblazers, seasoned leaders, and maverick up-and-comers, all tapped from diverse backgrounds in award-winning agencies. They play a vital role in NYF Advertising’s judging process with their discerning expertise to curate the shortlist that sets the stage for success. Their invaluable contribution lays the groundwork for the Executive Juries and ensures the integrity of our judging process,” said Scott Rose, president, New York Festivals Advertising Awards competitions.

    With over half of this year’s Shortlist Jury of world-class innovators already confirmed, the 2024 Shortlist Jury includes a diversity of award-winning creative talent. The panel features chief creative officers, CEOs, CSO’s, managing directors, executive creative directors, and marketing professionals.

    Consideration

    “All of us at New York Festivals Advertising Awards are honoured that these prominent industry leaders and award-winning creatives will share their expertise on this year’s Shortlist Jury,” said Jennifer Vizina, director, NYF Advertising Awards. “Their meticulous and deliberate consideration of each entry ensures that the most innovative creative work is awarded.”

    NYF’s Executive Jury will judge the entries shortlisted in face-to-face meetings this May in New York City.

    The New York Festivals Advertising Awards competition receives entries from more than 60 countries and is judged by more than 200 members of NYF’s Executive Jury and speciality Executive Juries, including Cutting Edge, Purpose Jury, Film Craft Jury, and 2024 Shortlist Jury, who collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work.

    The official deadline to enter the 2024 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is April 5, 2024, the competition’s final deadline is 26 April 2024.

    Read more: shortlist, creatives, jury, New York
    NextOptions

    Related

    (Left) Sands Mathura, associate creative director at Sands Mathura in Cape Town, and (right) Lauren Mitchell, group creative head at Accenture Song in Johannesburg have been named winners in the global Next Creative Leaders competition and The 3% Movement
    Two South Africans named winners in global One Club's Young Creative competition
    16 Feb 2024
    Source:
    #Cannes2024: Young Lions competition - Ster-Kinekor to sponsor film category again
    2 Feb 2024
    Sergio Lopez-Ferrero leads the cutting edge jury. Source: Supplied.
    Publicis Groupe's Sergio Lopez-Ferrero to lead NYF's Cutting Edge Jury
    26 Jan 2024
    Image supplied. Johanna McDowell, IAS founder & CEO and managing partner Scopen Africa, draws 5 conclusions to help agencies and brands define future working methods
    #BizTrends2024: Johanna McDowell - Agency ecosystem trends defining future working methods
     22 Jan 2024
    Juliet Kavishe is on the jury. Source: Supplied.
    9 African creatives on ADC Awards global jury
    11 Jan 2024
    Image supplied. New African magazine's 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023 list reflects the shifting trends and priorities in Africa, as the continent faces new challenges and opportunities in the post-pandemic era
    Creatives dominate New African’s 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023
    8 Jan 2024
    Source:
    New categories for 2024 NYF Advertising Awards
    8 Dec 2023
    #BehindtheSelfie: Devlin Lakay, senior marketing manager at Sesame Workshop SA
    #BehindtheSelfie: Devlin Lakay, senior marketing manager at Sesame Workshop SA
     29 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz