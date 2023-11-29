Nigeria and South Africa represented in NYF Advertising Awards shortlist jury

New York Festivals Advertising Awards (NYF) has announced the 2024 NYF Advertising Awards Shortlist Jury with two from Africa.

Roderick Laka, creative head of Art at Machine. Source: LinkedIn.

The two African jurors are Anthongy Eigbe, creative director at X3M Ideas in Nigeria and Roderick Laka, creative group head of Art at Machine: Publicis Groupe in South Africa.

Forward thinkers

New York Festivals Advertising Awards Shortlist Jury is populated with some of the industry’s most forward-thinking leaders and trailblazing creatives with a reputation for excellence and innovation. Emanating from top-tier agencies from 5 continents around the globe, they are known internationally for their award-winning work.

“NYF's esteemed Shortlist Jury, boasts a lineup of industry trailblazers, seasoned leaders, and maverick up-and-comers, all tapped from diverse backgrounds in award-winning agencies. They play a vital role in NYF Advertising’s judging process with their discerning expertise to curate the shortlist that sets the stage for success. Their invaluable contribution lays the groundwork for the Executive Juries and ensures the integrity of our judging process,” said Scott Rose, president, New York Festivals Advertising Awards competitions.

With over half of this year’s Shortlist Jury of world-class innovators already confirmed, the 2024 Shortlist Jury includes a diversity of award-winning creative talent. The panel features chief creative officers, CEOs, CSO’s, managing directors, executive creative directors, and marketing professionals.

Consideration

“All of us at New York Festivals Advertising Awards are honoured that these prominent industry leaders and award-winning creatives will share their expertise on this year’s Shortlist Jury,” said Jennifer Vizina, director, NYF Advertising Awards. “Their meticulous and deliberate consideration of each entry ensures that the most innovative creative work is awarded.”

NYF’s Executive Jury will judge the entries shortlisted in face-to-face meetings this May in New York City.

The New York Festivals Advertising Awards competition receives entries from more than 60 countries and is judged by more than 200 members of NYF’s Executive Jury and speciality Executive Juries, including Cutting Edge, Purpose Jury, Film Craft Jury, and 2024 Shortlist Jury, who collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work.

The official deadline to enter the 2024 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is April 5, 2024, the competition’s final deadline is 26 April 2024.