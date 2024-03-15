Zak Tucker to lead 2024 New York Festivals Advertising Awards jury

New York Festivals Advertising Awards has appointed Harbor Picture Company as the host of the 2024 Advertising Awards Film Craft Executive Jury. Leading the jury is Zak Tucker, the visionary head of Harbor.

Zak Tucker, the co-founder and CEO of Harbor Picture Company, commands a top-tier, global production, and post-production studio that serves the feature film, episodic, and advertising industries. With over two decades of strategic disruption, he played a pivotal role in creating the industry's first end-to-end, cross-genre, independent production studio. Operating globally in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and London, Harbor is dedicated to talent, technical innovation, and the preservation of artistic vision.

Tucker brings a unique blend of skill, insight, business acumen, and a holistic understanding of the creative community to his role as Film Craft Executive Jury chair. Under his leadership, Harbor has become synonymous with artistry and innovation, earning a reputation for delivering award-winning talent, service excellence, and technical innovation within a collaborative culture. As a leader, he will foster an atmosphere of collaborative and thoughtful discussions during these critical judging sessions.

“We're thrilled to welcome Zak Tucker, a global production and postproduction innovator, as he lends his leadership to New York Festivals' 2024 Film Craft judging sessions. With Zak at the helm and his extensive connections within the film industry, this year’s executive jury is set to curate a winner’s list of meticulously crafted and artistically captivating work,” said Scott Rose, president, of New York Festivals Advertising Awards Competitions.

Teaming up with New York Festivals, Tucker will strategically assemble a panel that includes a diverse range of creative talent, focusing on the nexus of entertainment and advertising.

Industry innovators who have already joined the jury include:

Deb Archambault, head of production, BBH: Creative producer of iconic cultural moments "Fearless Girl" and "Universal Love."

Nikki Baker, co-CCO, Fallon USA: A highly accomplished creative with a strong track record of producing award-winning work for major brands, including ConAgra, AirTran, Corona, and Porsche.

Diego Bertagni, ECD, BCW Global: Award-winning Argentine/Canadian creative leader with over 19 years of experience creating pioneering campaigns for top-tier brands

Scott Bell, CCO, Droga5 USA: Known for culturally relevant and talked-about work for brands like HOP’s “IHOb” and Mattress Firm’s “Junk Sleep.”

Ali Brown, President of PrettyBird USA: Accomplished leader of the commercial production company and creative think tank, renowned for her extensive expertise in industry production and creative storytelling.

Edward Burns, actor/director/writer: Created the low-budget independent hit, The Brothers McMullen, followed by notable film roles in Saving Private Ryan, The Holiday, and Man on a Ledge. Recognised for his portfolio of work, spanning film, television, directing, and screenwriting projects.

Bianca Guimaraes, partner and executive creative director of Mischief: World-class creative leader celebrated within the industry as a creative maverick with a reputation for risk-taking work.

Erica Roberts, CCO, BBH USA: A transformative industry leader recognised for relaunching major JM Smucker brands and key roles in global platform rollouts.

Tucker stated: “As chair of the NY Advertising Awards' film craft category, I am thrilled to lead a gathering of film professionals integral to Harbor's global community. Harbor's vision empowers filmmakers globally, emphasising artistry, boutique service, and enterprise-level infrastructure. From London to New York, to Los Angeles, our community represents premium artistry. I am excited to spend these upcoming days immersed in discussions and celebrations with the talented individuals who have made Harbor's footprint truly exceptional. Together, we will explore and honour the finest achievements in film craft, showcasing the dedication to delivering premium work at the highest level.”

Selection for the 2024 New York Festivals Film Craft Executive Jury is underway, with additional announcements forthcoming. These esteemed industry leaders, dedicated to creativity and the aesthetics of filmmaking, will review the submissions shortlisted by the New York Festivals Advertising Awards Shortlist Jury.

Executive jury and speciality jury judging sessions will commence in May.

The New York Festivals Advertising Awards competition receives entries from more than 60 countries and is judged by more than 200 members of NYF’s executive jury and grand jury, who collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work.

The official deadline to enter the 2024 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is 5 April 2024. For more information on categories, rules and regulations visit here. To view the 2023 award-winners visit here.