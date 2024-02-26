IAB SA announces 3 new committees, calls for nominations to eight committees

Industries

    26 Feb 2024
    26 Feb 2024
    The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa is expanding its research advisory groups to include three new committees - AI, media agencies and transformation within digital marketing - as the organisation calls on the industry to nominate their peers for seats on eight of its research advisory groups.
    Source: © 123rf The IAB South Africa is expanding its research advisory groups to include three new committees as it calls on the industry to nominate their peers for seats on eight of its research advisory groups
    Source: © 123rf 123rf The IAB South Africa is expanding its research advisory groups to include three new committees as it calls on the industry to nominate their peers for seats on eight of its research advisory groups

    Generative AI

    With a 2024 theme of generative AI and a renewed focus on providing value to its members, the organisation calls on the industry to nominate their peers for seats on eight of its research advisory groups.

    “Generative AI has become more accessible to the public and has infiltrated nearly every industry. At IAB South Africa, we believe it is vital to work together to unpack the critical questions around generative AI in a collective manner,” says Razia Pillay, CEO at IAB South Africa.

    “This includes consulting with experts in the industry to seek ways of indexing use cases and ethical concerns against global trends to shape a brighter future for digital media and marketing practitioners and their audiences and customers,” she adds.

    Image supplied. Back for the 16th year, the Bookmarks 2024 Early Bird entries open 19 February and close at midnight on 1 March 2024
    IAB SA 2024 Bookmark Awards: The early bird gets ahead of the competition

    19 Feb 2024

    New committees

    IAB South Africa members can take a seat on behalf of their member organisations to get involved in three exciting new initiatives.

    • AI Committee

      • The first of the three new committees is the AI Committee, which aligns with the organisation’s 2024 theme and includes nine seats to oversee research, data and measurement, creative agency, media agency, publisher, platform, brand, education and innovation.

      The committee is being established to monitor and guide the indexing of generative AI tools and platforms within the digital media and marketing industry, and support and address the concerns and approaches around generative AI, including regulatory guidelines.

    • Media Committee

      • IAB South Africa has further introduced a Media Committee, whose mandate includes collectively discovering new solutions and approaches to addressing the needs and challenges of media agencies.

    • Digital Marketing Transformation Committee

      • This committee will be a guide for brands, agencies and specialist organisations to safely navigate the new era of marketing.

    Overhauled Digital Audio Committee

    The current Digital Audio Committee, which seeks to develop best practices and set performance-related benchmarks for digital audio, has been overhauled to include video and, as the Audio & Video Committee. it will further seek to empower industry stakeholders on the use of digital audio and video as effective tools and channels for advertising.

    IAB SA's new white paper: A roadmap for influencer marketing
    IAB SA's new white paper: A roadmap for influencer marketing

    IAB South Africa  21 Feb 2024

    Nominations open

    All the IAB South Africa Councils and Committees support and address the needs and challenges of those working in the industry by collectively researching and testing new solutions and approaches and preparing for and managing the current and future digital impact on industry stakeholders to enable informed decision-making.

    Employees of IAB South Africa Member Organisations may nominate themselves or a colleagues for one of the eight councils and committees with open seats. Nominations close at midnight on 15 March 2024.

    For further information and to nominate, click on one of the links below:

    AI Committee

    Media Committee

    Digital Transformation Committee

    Audio & Video Committee

    Brand Council

    Digital Content Marketing Committee

    Publisher Council

    Research & Measurement Council

    Source: Matthew Guay The latest stats from the IAB South Africa Measurement Dashboard show audiences' return to online publishers after the holiday season, specifically to news sites
    IAB South Africa’s Measurement Dashboard shows that audience numbers have surged across news sites

    15 Feb 2024

    Empowering its stakeholders

    The IAB South Africa Councils and Committees are dedicated to informing, educating and providing expertise and best practice to those working in the digital media and marketing sector.

    The organisation advances its research to empower stakeholders and stay abreast of global shifts.

    digital advertising, digital marketing, media agencies, Brand Council, artificial intelligence, IAB SA, Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa, Razia Pillay, generative AI
    Related

    Source: © Scaliger 123rf &quot;AI will be fundamental for our business and we are embracing the opportunities that it presents, putting it at the heart of our operations and our work for clients,&quot; says Mark Read, CEO WPP.
    AI fundamental to WPP business, says WPP CEO, Mark Read
    22 Feb 2024
    #BizTrends: Kate Wolters - 3 trends that will impact B2B marketing in 2024
    #BizTrends: Kate Wolters - 3 trends that will impact B2B marketing in 2024
     22 Feb 2024
    Nvidia scores big in data centre, gaming, and extends AI lead
    Nvidia scores big in data centre, gaming, and extends AI lead
     22 Feb 2024
    Human-machine interaction is ready for AI disruption.
    AI can bridge gap in human-machine interaction
    19 Feb 2024
    Image supplied. Back for the 16th year, the Bookmarks 2024 Early Bird entries open 19 February and close at midnight on 1 March 2024
    IAB SA 2024 Bookmark Awards: The early bird gets ahead of the competition
    19 Feb 2024
    Image supplied. Agency Scope’s Top 10 most admired media agency professions is headed up by Wavemaker's Merissa Himraj and half of the top 10, are women
    Wavemaker's Merissa Himraj tops Agency Scope's Top 10 media professionals rankings
    16 Feb 2024
    Source: Matthew Guay The latest stats from the IAB South Africa Measurement Dashboard show audiences' return to online publishers after the holiday season, specifically to news sites
    IAB South Africa’s Measurement Dashboard shows that audience numbers have surged across news sites
    15 Feb 2024
    Source: Supplied. Viebeg's chief executive officer, Tobias Reiter and chief commercial officer Alex Musyoka.
    How one African health tech firm is expanding access to affordable health care in Africa
    12 Feb 2024
