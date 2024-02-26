IAB SA announces 3 new committees, calls for nominations to eight committees

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa is expanding its research advisory groups to include three new committees - AI, media agencies and transformation within digital marketing - as the organisation calls on the industry to nominate their peers for seats on eight of its research advisory groups.

Generative AI

With a 2024 theme of generative AI and a renewed focus on providing value to its members, the organisation calls on the industry to nominate their peers for seats on eight of its research advisory groups.

“Generative AI has become more accessible to the public and has infiltrated nearly every industry. At IAB South Africa, we believe it is vital to work together to unpack the critical questions around generative AI in a collective manner,” says Razia Pillay, CEO at IAB South Africa.

“This includes consulting with experts in the industry to seek ways of indexing use cases and ethical concerns against global trends to shape a brighter future for digital media and marketing practitioners and their audiences and customers,” she adds.

New committees

IAB South Africa members can take a seat on behalf of their member organisations to get involved in three exciting new initiatives.

AI Committee The first of the three new committees is the AI Committee, which aligns with the organisation’s 2024 theme and includes nine seats to oversee research, data and measurement, creative agency, media agency, publisher, platform, brand, education and innovation. The committee is being established to monitor and guide the indexing of generative AI tools and platforms within the digital media and marketing industry, and support and address the concerns and approaches around generative AI, including regulatory guidelines.

Media Committee IAB South Africa has further introduced a Media Committee, whose mandate includes collectively discovering new solutions and approaches to addressing the needs and challenges of media agencies.

Digital Marketing Transformation CommitteeThis committee will be a guide for brands, agencies and specialist organisations to safely navigate the new era of marketing.

Overhauled Digital Audio Committee

The current Digital Audio Committee, which seeks to develop best practices and set performance-related benchmarks for digital audio, has been overhauled to include video and, as the Audio & Video Committee. it will further seek to empower industry stakeholders on the use of digital audio and video as effective tools and channels for advertising.

Nominations open

All the IAB South Africa Councils and Committees support and address the needs and challenges of those working in the industry by collectively researching and testing new solutions and approaches and preparing for and managing the current and future digital impact on industry stakeholders to enable informed decision-making.

Employees of IAB South Africa Member Organisations may nominate themselves or a colleagues for one of the eight councils and committees with open seats. Nominations close at midnight on 15 March 2024.

For further information and to nominate, click on one of the links below:

Empowering its stakeholders

The IAB South Africa Councils and Committees are dedicated to informing, educating and providing expertise and best practice to those working in the digital media and marketing sector.

The organisation advances its research to empower stakeholders and stay abreast of global shifts.