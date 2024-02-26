Experience the 6X’s of event sponsorship on Biz

Industries

    Issued by Bizcommunity.com
    26 Feb 2024
    Bizcommunity is proud to be a media partner to selected industry and association events with relationships nurtured over decades.
    Biz Event Sponsorship allows your brand to claim VIP access to leading industry events and to be seen as a changemaker for the broadest spectrum of industry players, from learner to leader in your business community.

    Experience the 6X’s of Biz Event Sponsorship

    1. Excitement

    The editorial excitement starts way before the actual event, with exclusive editorial,stakeholder interviews, event announcements and industry analysis, building the momentum, interest and exposure via multi-touch points.

    2. Exclusivity

    Key relationships and partnerships mean sponsor brands get the benefit of exclusive editorial announcements, stakeholder interviews and activations…

    3. Excellence

    Biz Event Sponsorship allows your brand to claim the spotlight of excellence - by supporting the créme of your industry’s leaders, conference speakers, students, judges, award winners, event coordinators and entertainment venues - just wow!

    4. Experience

    After all the pre-event editorial build up, the big event arrives and with it all the experiences - of lights, action, A-list audiences, celebrities and social media spin offs for sponsors' brand presence.

    5. Exposure

    See your brand on all the touchpoints: Multimedia, multi-platform and multi-industry: Home page and top stories, article branding, Special Section banners, Newsletter Feature boxes and everybody’s favourite, post-event Special Edition newsletter round ups…

    6. Extended

    Biz Content Features and Events Sponsorships are annual, extending the value way beyond the actual event for maximum SEO and shareable action.

    Claim your excitement

    Experience the excitement, the exclusivity, the excellence, the exposure and more with pre, during and post-event coverage, cherry-on-the-top Special Edition newsletters, social media and post-event campaign reports - only on Biz- the essential B2B news media in Africa.

    Click here to contact your Biz Event Sponsorship team standing by to advise.

    Bizcommunity.com
    Where 370 companies in 18 industries trust Biz Press Office newsrooms to publish corporate content, on Africa's indispensable B2B news media. Enquire about a newsroom like this for your company on sales@bizcommunity.com
