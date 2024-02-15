The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa’s Measurement Dashboard shows that audience numbers have surged across news sites, most notably News24 (from 143,158,199 to 174,524,155), Netwerk24 (from 89,349,073 to 102,047,262) and Maroela Media (from 36,232,905 to 40,933,826).
This is the second month the three sites have remained in the top three.
While news publishers dominate the Top 10 Online Publishers, DStv Online Sport remains popular despite dropping to fourth place (down 32,794,567).
Media24 - 305,821,763
Maroela Media - 40,933,826
Broad Media - 31,180,544
DStv Online Sport - 28,115,621
Arena Holdings – 360 - 21,927,832
Citizen - 16,987,235
The South African - 15,577,777
Caxton Local News Network - 13,325,641
Daily Maverick - 10,791,192
SABC - 5,989,507
News24 - 174,524,155
Netwerk24 - 102,047,262
Maroela Media - 40,933,826
SuperSport - 28,115,621
SNL24 - 26,629,604
Business Tech - 17,194,509
Citizen - 16,987,235
The South African - 15,567,280
Daily Maverick - 10,791,192
TimesLIVE – Arena – Web & App - 9,952,978
The IAB Industry Measurement Dashboard was developed in partnership with dY/dX. The Dashboard reports on the top publishers across South Africa and trends across gender, age and interests.