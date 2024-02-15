There has been a marked uptick in viewers across all online publishers as South Africans return to their screens, following the end of the country’s summer holiday season.

Source: Matthew Guay Unsplash The latest stats from the IAB South Africa Measurement Dashboard show audiences' return to online publishers after the holiday season, specifically to news sites

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa’s Measurement Dashboard shows that audience numbers have surged across news sites, most notably News24 (from 143,158,199 to 174,524,155), Netwerk24 (from 89,349,073 to 102,047,262) and Maroela Media (from 36,232,905 to 40,933,826).

This is the second month the three sites have remained in the top three.

While news publishers dominate the Top 10 Online Publishers, DStv Online Sport remains popular despite dropping to fourth place (down 32,794,567).

South Africa’s top online publishers — January 2024

Media24 - 305,821,763

Maroela Media - 40,933,826

Broad Media - 31,180,544

DStv Online Sport - 28,115,621

Arena Holdings – 360 - 21,927,832

Citizen - 16,987,235

The South African - 15,577,777

Caxton Local News Network - 13,325,641

Daily Maverick - 10,791,192

SABC - 5,989,507

SA's top online publications January 2024

News24 - 174,524,155

Netwerk24 - 102,047,262

Maroela Media - 40,933,826

SuperSport - 28,115,621

SNL24 - 26,629,604

Business Tech - 17,194,509

Citizen - 16,987,235

The South African - 15,567,280

Daily Maverick - 10,791,192

TimesLIVE – Arena – Web & App - 9,952,978

The IAB Industry Measurement Dashboard was developed in partnership with dY/dX. The Dashboard reports on the top publishers across South Africa and trends across gender, age and interests.