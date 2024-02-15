Industries

    IAB South Africa’s Measurement Dashboard shows that audience numbers have surged across news sites

    15 Feb 2024
    15 Feb 2024
    There has been a marked uptick in viewers across all online publishers as South Africans return to their screens, following the end of the country’s summer holiday season.
    Source: Matthew Guay Unsplash The latest stats from the IAB South Africa Measurement Dashboard show audiences' return to online publishers after the holiday season, specifically to news sites

    The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa’s Measurement Dashboard shows that audience numbers have surged across news sites, most notably News24 (from 143,158,199 to 174,524,155), Netwerk24 (from 89,349,073 to 102,047,262) and Maroela Media (from 36,232,905 to 40,933,826).

    This is the second month the three sites have remained in the top three.

    Source: © Techicy Online sports increased readership in December 2023
    DStv Online Sport sees surge in December readership, according to IAB Dashboard

    1 Feb 2024

    While news publishers dominate the Top 10 Online Publishers, DStv Online Sport remains popular despite dropping to fourth place (down 32,794,567).

    South Africa’s top online publishers — January 2024

    Media24 - 305,821,763
    Maroela Media - 40,933,826
    Broad Media - 31,180,544
    DStv Online Sport - 28,115,621
    Arena Holdings – 360 - 21,927,832
    Citizen - 16,987,235
    The South African - 15,577,777
    Caxton Local News Network - 13,325,641
    Daily Maverick - 10,791,192
    SABC - 5,989,507

    SA's top online publications January 2024

    News24 - 174,524,155
    Netwerk24 - 102,047,262
    Maroela Media - 40,933,826
    SuperSport - 28,115,621
    SNL24 - 26,629,604
    Business Tech - 17,194,509
    Citizen - 16,987,235
    The South African - 15,567,280
    Daily Maverick - 10,791,192
    TimesLIVE – Arena – Web & App - 9,952,978

    The IAB Industry Measurement Dashboard was developed in partnership with dY/dX. The Dashboard reports on the top publishers across South Africa and trends across gender, age and interests.

