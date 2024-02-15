Industries

    Howard Audio features at Creative Circle Awards

    Issued by Howard Audio
    15 Feb 2024
    15 Feb 2024
    The Creative Circle Awards results for November and December are out and we’re thrilled that Howard Audio features in three awards...

    A first place award for Integrated Campaign goes to Promise Group and PPS for “The Forgotten Graduate”. Howard Audio composed all the original music (all 40 minutes of it!) and crafted the sound design and final mix for this very special project.

    Howard Audio features at Creative Circle Awards

    View the campaign here.

    In second place in the same category is Halo and Capital Legacy for “Where there’s no will...” Howard Audio crafted the radio spots for the campaign.

    Howard Audio features at Creative Circle Awards

    View the campaign here.

    And last but not least another second place in the Radio & Audio category for Boomtown and Wimpy for “Lost in translation”. We loved crafting the spots in isiXhosa, isiZulu, Setswana and Afrikaans for this campaign.

    Howard Audio features at Creative Circle Awards

    View the campaign here.

    Congrats to all the other finalists and thank you to our amazing clients who trust us each week with their audio and music needs.

    Contact Howard Audio today to get your audio project elevated to the next level!

    Howard Audio
    At Howard Audio we do sound differently. Our composers and engineers combine original music, sound design and final mix in a state of the art studio to create emotionally captivating audio.
