    DStv Online Sport sees surge in December readership, according to IAB Dashboard

    1 Feb 2024
    1 Feb 2024
    Media24 and Maroela Media remained in the top three online publishers for December alongside DStv Online Sport.
    Source: © Techicy Online sports increased readership in December 2023
    Source: © Techicy Techicy Online sports increased readership in December 2023

    While South Africans consumed less online mainstream media during the December holidays, according to the latest statistics from the Dashboard, DStv Online Sport increased by 4,563,850 pageviews from November to December.

    During this period eNCA nudged SABC out to claim a strong standing position amongst the top 10 in the Top Online Publishers rankings for the month as determined by the IAB Industry Measurement Dashboard.

    The IAB Industry Measurement Dashboard was developed in partnership with dY/dX. The Dashboard reports on the top publishers across South Africa as well as trends across gender, age and interests, amongst others.

    Source:
    News24 joins top global publishers as it reaches 100,000 paid subscribers

      2 hours

    December 2023 publishers and publications

    South Africa’s biggest online publishers and publications for December 2023.

    DStv Online Sport sees surge in December readership, according to IAB Dashboard

    The IAB Industry Measurement Dashboard is available to the media and marketing industry, with no login required. Agencies and Publishers are encouraged to access this beneficial data for measurement and reporting purposes.

