News24 joins top global publishers as it reaches 100k paid subscribers

In an exciting development for News24, editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson announced the platform's induction into the 100k Club, solidifying its position among the world's top digital news publications with over 100,000 paying subscribers. This accomplishment marks a significant stride for News24, now standing as one of only 40 global digital news platforms to achieve this milestone.

Gratitude

News24 became a part of Media24 when the online news platform was launched in 2002. As a subsidiary of Media24, News24 has since become one of the leading digital news sources in South Africa, contributing to the group's broader influence in the media industry.

Expressing gratitude and excitement, Basson shared the news with readers, emphasising the collective achievement made possible by the loyal subscriber base. He said in August 2020 News24 embarked on a subscription model after they recognised the challenges posed by the evolving landscape of media economics heavily reliant on advertising.

Said Basson: "In return for your hard-earned money, we promised to up our game. Over the past three years, we have grown our newsroom by almost 40%, appointing senior journalists like Karyn Maughan, Carol Paton, Simnikiwe Xabanisa and Sikonathi Mantshantsha to bolster our investigative, business and sports journalism.

Expansion

"The growth of our subscription business enabled us to give our investigations unit the space and time to conduct their probes, leading to agenda-setting scoops like Jeff Wicks' investigation into the assassination of whistleblower Babita Deokaran and the team's exposés of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's financial affairs."

Basson said the news site has also established new offices in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

It currently costs R75 (R10 special) to subscribe monthly to News24.