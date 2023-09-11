Industries

Avatar launches Avatar Creative Foundry (ACF), with R40k bursary-boost

11 Sep 2023
Today Avatar launched the Avatar Creative Foundry (ACF), which will showcase the designs of six students on the Avatar-branded coffee cups at the IMC Confrence on Friday. The best design will win one of the six students a R40,000 bursary-boost from Avatar and an internship with the agency.
Source: © 123rf Avatar has launched the Avatar Creative Foundry (ACF), its initiative for young creatives across the spectrum of artistic expression
Source: © 123rf 123rf Avatar has launched the Avatar Creative Foundry (ACF), its initiative for young creatives across the spectrum of artistic expression

“We are excited to activate our initiative, Avatar Creative Foundry, which is about providing access to the industry for entrepreneurial young creatives,” enthuses Mzamo Xala, group CEO, Avatar.

Avatar Creative Foundry is a promise to young creatives who dream of making their mark in the world. Whether you're an artist, musician, filmmaker, designer, or marketing enthusiast, ACF offers an opportunity to explore, learn, and ultimately transform your creative passion into a flourishing career.

Avatar's Mzamo Xala: African creativity drives business impact
Avatar's Mzamo Xala: African creativity drives business impact

By 4 Sep 2023

What's brewing at the IMC?

When delegates convene at the upcoming IMC Conference this week, on 15 September, they'll discover that two beautifully branded Avatar coffee stands are more than just coffee dispensers – they are the embodiment of growth in a cup.

“In partnership with the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, we entrusted their students with a unique challenge: to design coffee cup sleeves that encapsulated the essence of Liberating African creativity for the world.”

After meticulous selection, six designs emerged victorious, gracing the delegates' coffee cups.

Each design boasts a QR code that, when scanned, leads to a splash page where attendees can explore all six coffee sleeve designs, watch a brief clip featuring the student creator, and cast their vote for their favourite design.

The winning design will enjoy:

  • A generous R40,000 Bursary-boost from Avatar
  • The winning design will be reproduced and transformed into commercial reality
  • The winning student will secure an internship opportunity with the Avatar Group, potentially leading to full-time employment.

Sellout Nedbank IMC 2023 offers a waiting list and virtual options
Sellout Nedbank IMC 2023 offers a waiting list and virtual options

Issued by IMC Conference 16 Aug 2023

“We invite IMC event participants to remember that they’re not just sipping coffee, they’re enabling growth itself,” says Xala.

“The Avatar Creative Foundry is more than just a visionary concept – it is a tangible manifestation of our commitment to "Imagining Growth Together" by enabling access and opening the industry.”

“At Avatar, we believe in imagining growth together – be it with our clients, partners, our staff and the industry as a whole. With Avatar Creative Foundry, we aim to provide opportunities, support, and commercialisation avenues for emerging talents, contributing to the ever-evolving landscape of the creative industry,” expands Xala.

“At this year’s conference, we are unveiling Avatar’s new brand identity, which marks our next decade in the industry,” adds Xala.

ACF, young creatives, creative industry, Avatar, Mzamo Xala, Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, Nedbank IMC Conference

