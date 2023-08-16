Industries

Sellout Nedbank IMC 2023 offers a waiting list and virtual options

16 Aug 2023
Issued by: IMC Conference
The Nedbank IMC Conference is living up to its reputation as the most prestigious and sought after marketing event in SA. In-person tickets to the event on 15 September have now sold out. But the Nedbank IMC's always-slick virtual alternative, which has seen thousands attend in the past couple of years, remains open, as well as a waiting list for the in-person event.
Sellout Nedbank IMC 2023 offers a waiting list and virtual options

This year’s conference is the first in-person event in four years, making this year’s theme UpClose&Personal particularly relevant. IMC CEO Dale Hefer, recalls the last-minute plans that were implemented in 2020 to move from an in-person to virtual event. “It was actually a challenge, but we did it and it paid off. There has never been a dip in attendance, with the Nedbank IMC continually drawing audiences from around Africa and the globe.”

The Nedbank IMC’s promise of a one-day, no-sales-pitch experience has once again attracted a host of local and global thought leaders ready to step up to the mic, representing leading brands, respected creative agencies and exciting outliers. The Nedbank IMC 2023 will host over 30 local and global marketing and creative thought leaders.

Backgrounding the excitement of the Nedbank IMC, however, is its commitment to marketing is business. The conference seeks to level up marketing as an esteemed contributor to discussions around the boardroom table.

Although in-person tickets are sold out, those eager to attend in person should buy their virtual ticket and request to be upgraded to in-person should a seat become available.

Getting the balance right between understanding and engaging customers, securing brand reputation, driving market share, differentiating yourself amongst all the social media noise and upping your creative game... is a tall order, but attending the Nedbank IMC Conference will help set you on the right path.

One thing is for certain: if you are involved in business, marketing or creative industries, the Nedbank IMC 2023 is an event not be missed.

Virtual tickets cost R1,499 excluding VAT. Purchase your virtual ticket at www.imcconference.com and get added to the in-person waiting list.

For more information, visit www.imcconference.com.

The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference. The Integrated Marketing Council (IMC) believes that Marketing is Business© and that marketing deserves its place at the boardroom table. This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

One day of 15-minute presentations (with some exceptions), the conference is known for its hard-hitting global agenda with no sales pitches.

Now in proud partnership with The Effie Awards South Africa, the world’s preeminent marketing effectiveness award, the Nedbank IMC Conference will be in person or online on the 15 September 2023. The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with MASA, in collaboration with the ACA, in partnership with the DMASA and is endorsed by the IAB. The 2023 theme is ‘Marketing. UpClose&Personal’ and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

IMC Conference
The Nedbank IMC has become Africa's premier integrated marketing conference. Any marketing person irrespective of role, level or discipline needs to attend this conference.
