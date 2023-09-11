Industries

Africa


Change in leadership at GH Media Group: Ensuring continuity and innovation

11 Sep 2023
Issued by: Gagasi FM
GH Media Group, a leading media solutions company, has announced a change in leadership, effective 29 September. Vukile Zondi, the managing director, will be stepping down from his position to pursue personal and professional interests. During his tenure, Zondi played a pivotal role in establishing and growing GH Media Group, leaving behind a legacy of pioneering innovative media solutions and achieving excellence in the industry.
Rene Schutte, newly appointed CEO at GH Media Group
Rene Schutte, newly appointed CEO at GH Media Group

As we bid farewell to Vukile Zondi, we are pleased to announce the appointment of our new group chief executive officer (CEO), Rene Schutte, effective 1 September, 2023. Schutte has been with our organisation for many years, and, in her new role, she will provide strategic direction and guidance to drive the success of our media lifestyle brands, Gagasi FM and Heart FM, as well as our media solutions company, GH Media Group. We are confident that her leadership will help us continue to thrive and achieve new heights as an organisation.

"We would like to take this opportunity to express our deep appreciation for Vukile's leadership and commitment, which has played a crucial role in the growth and success of our organisation. His leadership has been instrumental in shaping our company culture and driving our mission forward," said Schutte.

Under the leadership of Schutte, GH Media will continue to provide professional services and access to our super audiences. GH Media remains dedicated to innovation and adaptability, ensuring that we evolve with our clients' and stakeholders' needs.

We guarantee our valued clients a seamless transition during this period. GH Media Group appreciates the ongoing support received from its clients and looks forward to further collaboration in the future.

For more information, please visit GH Media Group's website at ghmediagroup.co.za or email az.oc.puorgaidemhg@tcennoc.

Gagasi FM
Gagasi FM is the number one commercial radio station in KwaZulu Natal to reach the black urban and peri-urban black youth.
