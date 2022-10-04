Clockwork opens applications for its 2023 Marketing Learnership Programme

Full-service agency Clockwork, in collaboration with Red & Yellow, has opened applications for graduates in the media and marketing field to be considered for its 2023 Marketing Learnership Programme. This opportunity combines the aspects of an internship with formal training at one of the top institutes for advertising professionals in the country.

Internships and learnerships are a large part of Clockwork’s empowerment stance to upskill young talent in the industry, opening its doors to four young graduates each year with the intention of absorbing them into the staff body after the learnership period. The learnerships are targeted at uplifting youngsters that are looking for an opportunity to get into the industry, empowering unemployed youth, and narrowing the education and financial gap within our country.

Andre Potgieter, senior HR manager at Clockwork, states: “If you are selected to be a learner at Clockwork and dedicate your heart and mind to the full year, you will undoubtedly start seeing industry doors opening. Agency life is a unique and incredible experience. You will have the opportunity to immerse yourself in the advertising world and get to work with a bunch of creatively minded and forward-thinking individuals that are looking to compete with the best in the industry.”

Apart from working with experts and top brands, learners will gain valuable skills – such as how to manage multiple projects with competing deadlines – while keeping up with their studies.

To apply for consideration for the learnership programme, applicants should send their CV, a motivation letter, a 30-second video, as well as their qualifications or relevant certificates to az.oc.aidemkrowkcolC@sboJ by 14 October 2022.



