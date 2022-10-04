Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

ClockworkBroad MediaBurnesseoBizcommunity.comDomains.co.zaAPO GroupBoomtownOFM RadioBateleur Brand PlanningThe Media KrateAfricaScope/GeoscopeTalkwalkerHelmGagasi FMPrimedia BroadcastingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Education Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Personal Assistant - German Speaking Work From Home
  • Group Digital Editor Johannesburg
  • Editor-in-Chief Johannesburg
  • Sales Manager Johannesburg
  • Technical Instructional Writer Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Clockwork opens applications for its 2023 Marketing Learnership Programme

    4 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Clockwork
    Full-service agency Clockwork, in collaboration with Red & Yellow, has opened applications for graduates in the media and marketing field to be considered for its 2023 Marketing Learnership Programme. This opportunity combines the aspects of an internship with formal training at one of the top institutes for advertising professionals in the country.
    Clockwork opens applications for its 2023 Marketing Learnership Programme

    Internships and learnerships are a large part of Clockwork’s empowerment stance to upskill young talent in the industry, opening its doors to four young graduates each year with the intention of absorbing them into the staff body after the learnership period. The learnerships are targeted at uplifting youngsters that are looking for an opportunity to get into the industry, empowering unemployed youth, and narrowing the education and financial gap within our country.

    Andre Potgieter, senior HR manager at Clockwork, states: “If you are selected to be a learner at Clockwork and dedicate your heart and mind to the full year, you will undoubtedly start seeing industry doors opening. Agency life is a unique and incredible experience. You will have the opportunity to immerse yourself in the advertising world and get to work with a bunch of creatively minded and forward-thinking individuals that are looking to compete with the best in the industry.”

    Apart from working with experts and top brands, learners will gain valuable skills – such as how to manage multiple projects with competing deadlines – while keeping up with their studies.

    To apply for consideration for the learnership programme, applicants should send their CV, a motivation letter, a 30-second video, as well as their qualifications or relevant certificates to az.oc.aidemkrowkcolC@sboJ by 14 October 2022.

    NextOptions
    Clockwork
    Clockwork is a Johannesburg and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.
    Read more: Red & Yellow, Clockwork

    Related

    Image: Supplied
    Red & Yellow expands skills training into Tunisia28 Sep 2022
    Clockwork wins Bob Martin account
    ClockworkClockwork wins Bob Martin account26 Jul 2022
    Red & Yellow Creative School of Business expands into Mauritius and beyond
    Red & YellowRed & Yellow Creative School of Business expands into Mauritius and beyond3 Jun 2022
    Clockwork's mentoring programme, GrowthLab, invests in young staff for comprehensive career growth
    ClockworkClockwork's mentoring programme, GrowthLab, invests in young staff for comprehensive career growth2 Jun 2022
    Innovative responsible social marketing dominates for Clockwork at the Sabre Awards 2022: Africa and EMEA
    ClockworkInnovative responsible social marketing dominates for Clockwork at the Sabre Awards 2022: Africa and EMEA13 May 2022
    Trust journalists to have a good approach to PR
    ClockworkTrust journalists to have a good approach to PR28 Apr 2022
    Copywriter, creative director and Red & Yellow's new senior lecturer, Craig Strydom
    Why one plus one equals three - Craig Strydom, Red & Yellow's new senior lecturer28 Mar 2022
    Inverroche, the pioneer of handcrafted luxury gin brand appoints Clockwork for global creative task
    ClockworkInverroche, the pioneer of handcrafted luxury gin brand appoints Clockwork for global creative task25 Mar 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz