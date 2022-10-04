Quinton Bronkhorst appointed BusinessTech editor

Quinton Bronkhorst has been with BusinessTech for over a decade and will build on the excellent work of outgoing editor Gareth Vorster.

Quinton Bronkhorst has been appointed as BusinessTech editor from 1 October 2022 and takes over from outgoing editor Gareth Vorster.

BusinessTech is part of Broad Media and is South Africa’s largest business publication with 6 million monthly readers and 20 million page views.

Bronkhorst joined BusinessTech in January 2012 as a business journalist and served as deputy editor from January 2018.

Over the last four years, with Vorster as editor and Bronkhorst as deputy editor, BusinessTech grew its readership by 375%.

Bronkhorst will build on this legacy and continue to bring South Africa up-to-date business news and insightful commentary.

"It has been an absolute joy to serve as editor of BusinessTech over the last 10 years and to be a part of the publication's exponential growth. I have full confidence that BusinessTech will continue to thrive under Quinton's leadership and remain the best business news site in the country, serving its growing readership," said Vorster.

Vorster leaves BusinessTech after a decade at the helm of the publication to enter the corporate world in Cape Town.

"Gareth has been fundamental in building BusinessTech into the news giant it is today, and the rest of the team and I will keep building on the solid foundation he has laid. I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours and know he will be a huge success no matter where he treads next," said Bronkhorst. "BusinessTech will continue to bring South Africa the latest and most relevant business news and expert views, serving our readers and partners with professionalism and flair."



