Tractor welcomes new head of group marketing and services to the team

Experienced marketer and outdoor media expert Ruchelle Mouton has been appointed the new head of group marketing and services at Tractor Media Holdings.

With an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) Business School (where she won the prestigious New Venture Creation award) and an MA in Research Psychology from Unisa under her belt, Mouton brings with her a wealth of experience in the out of home (OOH) industry.

Describing herself as someone who is both curious and strategic; an analytical individual that has a solid business mindset coupled with strong creative instincts, Mouton has previously occupied the role of group head: marketing services at the Provantage Media Group, where she oversaw brand marketing and audience insights across 10 business units with a core focus on launching audience measurement capability into the business. During her tenure at Provantage, she was also appointed board director for the Out of Home Measurement Council (OMC).

A strategic marketer fluent in both the art and science of marketing, with a strong foothold in data and analytics, Mouton began her career in OOH at Primedia Outdoor. She initially fulfilled the role of senior market intelligence analyst before being promoted to marketing intelligence manager two short years later. Mouton was the business lead on the company’s insights, research studies and audience measurement, and was also a key member of the team that launched the OMC Audience Measurement known as ROAD.

In her new role at Tractor, Mouton will be responsible for gathering and consolidating data points to enhance the group’s audience measurement and delivery capabilities across the various business divisions, reinforcing its position as a leader within the digital out of home (DOOH) arena.

She will also focus on elevating the group’s marketing service deliverables, by building data-led solutions that will empower its sales divisions while expanding its client value proposition.

Says Mouton, “Tractor has cemented themselves in the industry as one of the most – if not the most – innovative and pioneering OOH media businesses in South Africa.

“This has opened the door for richer, more granular data and audience quantification. The opportunity to further develop and entrench Tractor’s data and measurement capabilities into its audience delivery greatly excites me, so that we can offer our clients ever-more robust and responsible results.

“It is a privilege to be able to work alongside such a dynamic and talented team of people who care so deeply about their community, and each other. I have always aspired to work for a company that is purpose-led and I couldn’t think of a more fitting place.”

Adds Mali Motsumi-Garrido, sales director at Tractor Media Holdings: “We’re thrilled to welcome Ruchelle to the team, and believe the innate strategic lens and analytical expertise she brings to the table will, in turn, greatly enhance the value we offer to our stakeholders.”