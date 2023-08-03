Nedbank Business Ignite 2023

Nedbank Business Ignite with 702 and CapeTalk Returns for its 11th year, boosting small businesses in tough economic times.

Nedbank Business Ignite, in partnership with 702 and CapeTalk, is excited to announce the launch of its 11th annual business mentorship programme. This year, the initiative aims to support small businesses in overcoming the challenges posed by tough economic times. The theme for this year's programme is 'boosting small businesses in doing big things during tough economic times'.

Small businesses have faced numerous obstacles in recent months, including power cuts, water outages, and increasing interest rates. Despite these challenges, entrepreneurs have shown resilience and determination in finding ways to keep their businesses operational.

Nedbank Business Ignite invites small but mighty businesses to share their success stories and strategies for surviving these trying times. By participating in the programme, entrepreneurs have the opportunity to showcase their resilience and inspire others facing similar challenges.

The programme officially launched on 1 August, and the winner announcements will take place from 18 to 20 September, with interviews airing on both 702 and CapeTalk. Thuli Magubane, CEO of Mint Fresh Advisory Services and a renowned business expert and coach will be selecting the top 10 finalists per station, and also joins the judging panel to select the six 2023 winners (three winners per station).

The prizes for this year's programme are exemplary. The three lucky winners will each receive a package that includes a R30,000 cash injection, business coaching, and airtime on 702 or CapeTalk worth R100,000. These prizes will provide valuable support to the winners, helping them to grow and prosper in the challenging economic climate.

Mzo Jojwana, 702 station manager, expressed his pride in partnering with Nedbank to drive the Business Ignite programme. “We are proud to once again partner with Nedbank to drive the Business Ignite programme. Assisting small businesses to grow and prosper is a key imperative for 702. It is a well-known fact that small businesses drive the economy and we are committed to helping them succeed.”

“The programme remains a game-changer for aspiring entrepreneurs in South Africa. At CapeTalk we understand the vital role that small and medium-sized enterprises play in driving economic growth and job creation. We encourage all aspiring entrepreneurs to seize this opportunity,” said Tessa van Staden, CapeTalk’s station manager.

“We acknowledge that the current economic environment poses a lot of challenges to SMEs and that they need our support now more than ever. Nedbank Business Ignite has been able to assist hundreds of SMEs to reach new heights in their businesses since inception. This partnership with 702 and CapeTalk is one of our proof points as a bank to show our support for SMEs. It gives us great pleasure that as a bank, we’ve been able to make a positive impact to this very vital sector of our economy throughout the years,” says Alan Shannon, executive for client engagement, Private Clients and Small Business Services at Nedbank.

Nedbank Business Ignite is committed to supporting small businesses and helping them thrive. By sharing their stories and strategies, entrepreneurs have the chance to inspire others and contribute to the growth of the economy. Listeners are encouraged to tune into 702 and CapeTalk breakfast shows from 21 August as the finalists are unveiled, providing them with exposure and recognition for their achievements.

For more information about Nedbank Business Ignite and how to participate, please visit www.igniteyourbusiness.co.za or tune into 702 and Cape Talk.



