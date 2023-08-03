Meetings Africa 2024 registrations now open

Meetings Africa is set to take place at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, from 27 to 28 February 2024, with Business Opportunity Networking Day (BONDay) preceding the show on 26 February 2024.

Delegates from all over the world are now invited to register and book their spot at this all-important trade show.

Meetings Africa is a Pan-African trade show, where African associations and meetings industry professionals come together to showcase Africa's diverse offering of business events services and products to global buyers.

During the trade show, delegates also come together to share knowledge as they partner to contribute to transforming and growing the continent’s business events sector.

Creating quality connections

"I am pleased to invite business events product owners from across the continent to register to exhibit at Meetings Africa 2024. This is the ideal platform for us to collectively showcase to the world what Africa has to offer as a business events destination and amplify the continent's stories of success.

"I also invite buyers from various parts of the world so they can come to witness first-hand the wide variety of business events quality assured facilities," says Zinhle Nzama, acting chief convention bureau officer at the South African National Convention Bureau.

"Gauteng eagerly embraces the honour of hosting Meetings Africa 2024, for it is not only a testament to our vibrant spirit, but also a catalyst that amplifies our destination's allure and fuels the ever-growing flames of our economic prosperity. Together, we shall create an unforgettable experience, where business events converge with inspiration, laying the foundation for endless possibilities and a flourishing future for our industry," adds Nonnie Kubeka, executive director: Gauteng Convention and Event Bureau.

“As the home of Meetings Africa, South Africa’s premium business tourism Lekgotla, along with our bid partners, we’re ready to welcome the 18th edition of Meetings Africa to Johannesburg. Needless to say, we’ve weathered unpredictable recent years of setbacks via the global COVID-19 pandemic, however, there is an immense feeling of enthusiasm and hopefulness that we’re through the worst phase,” says Khorommbi.

Shaun Bird, general manager of Sandton Convention Centre, expressed his enthusiasm, saying: "We are proud to be a catalyst for connections in the conference, exhibition, and meetings industry. Our commitment to providing a world-class venue, embracing innovation, and creating impactful experiences remains unwavering. As we continue to navigate the challenges of the ever-evolving events landscape, we strive to build bridges, foster collaboration, and ensure that the Sandton Convention Centre remains a premier destination for unforgettable events."

With the theme: "Africa's success built on quality connections", Meetings Africa 2024 is set to amplify the continent's stories of success and promises an enhanced show. The SANCB is currently conducting debriefing sessions, one-on-ones, and focus group sessions all in a bid to gather insights.

In 2023, Meetings Africa brought together 273 hosted buyers and 355 exhibitors from 22 African countries.