Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Hospitality News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Radisson introduces 8th hotel in Morocco

3 Aug 2023
Radisson Hotels is expanding its presence in Morocco with the opening of Radisson Blu Residences, Saidia, its eighth hotel in the country. Nestled in the heart of one of the most popular seaside destinations in northern Morocco, the new hotel bolsters the Group's portfolio to three hotels in Saidia.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

The hotel comprises 13 contemporary units made up of suites, studios, and apartments with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and the region’s renowned landscapes. Fully equipped with modern appliances and amenities, expansive living areas and kitchens, the residences provide unparalleled comfort whether travelling alone or with a family.

Guests can look forward to two large, the pristine beach known as the “Blue Pearl” for its crystal blue waters, or explore Mediterranean flora. Guests also have access to the spa and traditional Moroccan hammam at the adjacent Radisson Blu Resort, Saidia Beach for an authentic Moroccan experience.

Boasting two “à la carte” restaurants, Le Perle Bleue, with live show kitchens from breakfast to dinner and La Table, featuring creative menus culminating a fusion of international and Mediterranean flavours, with fresh and locally sourced fish and produce. From Moroccan mint tea in the afternoon to cocktails and tapas in the evening accompanied by live music, Bar Azure will keep guests entertained, while Afternoon Tea Lounge offers an ideal haven for those seeking a serene atmosphere. Offering views of the Mediterranean Sea is the Wet Bar, located along the poolside.

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied
Source Supplied
Source Supplied

For sports enthusiasts,the hotel offers a selection of sports and leisure activities for adults and children, along with entertainment programs such as parties, live music, and golf sessions at the nearby golf course. Close proximity to the residences is the Aquaparks Alpamare Saidia water park for children and adults and the Marina where a range of water activities awaits.

"We are delighted to open the doors to our eighth hotel in Morocco and continue our steady growth in the country which remains one of our key focus markets in Africa. Radisson Blu Residences Saidia perfectly complements our two existing Radisson Blu resorts in Saidia, and provided the ideal accommodation for travellers such as long-stay guests and families seeking additional space and facilities," says Tim Cordon, chief operating officer, Middle East & Africa at Radisson Hotel Group.

"Radisson Blu Residences Saidia offers an exceptional experience, combining comfort and our renowned Yes I Can! service. We remain committed to offering high quality stays that allow our guests to create memorable moments in the 'Blue Pearl' of Morocco," concludes Karim Sayegh, cluster general manager of Radisson Blu Resort Saidia Beach, Radisson Blu Resort Saïdia, Radisson Blu Residences Saïdia.

NextOptions
Read more: hospitality industry, tourism industry, hotel industry, Radisson, tourism and travel, Radisson Hotel Group

Related

Meetings Africa 2024 registrations now open
Meetings Africa 2024 registrations now open11 hours ago
Navigating the financial impact of load shedding on South African hotels
Navigating the financial impact of load shedding on South African hotels28 Jul 2023
Fyn Restaurant becomes latest member of Relais & Châteaux
Fyn Restaurant becomes latest member of Relais & Châteaux27 Jul 2023
How the tourism industry can unleash the power of strategic partnerships
How the tourism industry can unleash the power of strategic partnerships26 Jul 2023
Report reveals SA's key hotel performance trends
Report reveals SA's key hotel performance trends25 Jul 2023
Source: Free-Photos via
FlyNamibia and Airlink make booking easier for travellers25 Jul 2023
Source: Supplied | Radisson Collection Resort Marsa Alam Port Phoenice
Radisson Hotel Group reports strong H1 growth25 Jul 2023
Weak rand and affordable luxury beckon global travellers
Weak rand and affordable luxury beckon global travellers24 Jul 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz