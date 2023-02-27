Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OFM RadioDStv Media SalesFCB AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingDUO Marketing + CommunicationsMedia24 LifestyleHOT 102.7FMBateleur Brand PlanningAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingTenacityPRFundiConnectMediaHeads 360Stellenbosch University Language CentreRX AfricaWunderman ThompsonEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


O-dition final 5 announced!

27 Feb 2023
Issued by: OFM Radio
After listening attentively to the voice tests of more than 400 entrants and travelling 2,840kms to eight cities in four provinces, the OFM O-dition voice talent search enters its final phase.
O-dition final 5 announced!

The panel of judges has selected five finalists, who will vie for the grand prize worth R50,000, which includes: R10,000 cash, a laptop, a media practitioner broadcast kit, a three-month presenter contract and mentorship from OFM’s current presenters.

Our five lucky finalists will showcase their presenting talent live on air 1-3 March 2023.

They are:

  • Michael Ndabandaba (26) from Klerksdorp, who will be joining Nico van der Westhuizen and the team on the Joyride (3-6pm) on Wednesday 1 March.

  • Anny Bruyns (37) from Bloemfontein will be broadcasting along with Yolanda Maartens on Mid-Morning Magic (9am-12pm) on Thursday 2 March.

  • Janrie de Lange (28) from Welkom will join Pulane Nel-Sekepe in the studio during At Lunch (12-3pm) also on Thursday 2 March.

  • Cavall Burgess (45) from Kimberley, who will be joining Yolanda Maartens on Mid-Morning Magic (9am-12pm) on Friday 3 March.

  • Tatum Williams (31) from Bloemfontein will join Pulane Nel-Sekepe in the studio during At Lunch (12-3pm) on Friday 3 March.

OFM programme manager Tim Thabethe says the O-dition is a gesture and opportunity to offer someone the chance at a career in media, which they may have always dreamed of.

“OFM took the time to travel Central South Africa extensively to find the person who would ultimately be the next voice on OFM, and the journey to find this individual was very rewarding.”

On Friday 3 March, from 3pm, OFM’s listeners will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite O-dition presenter through our Telegram channel. Voting will end at 11:59pm on Monday, 6 March.

The winner will be announced in the Good Morning Breakfast Show (6-9am) on
Wednesday, 8 March 2023.

For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.

NextOptions
OFM Radio
OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.
Read more: Yolanda Maartens, Tim Thabethe, Nico van der Westhuizen

Related

OFM Best in Bloem for 10 years running
OFM RadioOFM Best in Bloem for 10 years running27 Oct 2022
OFM Stasie2 gets its first voice!
OFM RadioOFM Stasie2 gets its first voice!3 Oct 2022
OFM introduces new At Lunch presenter
OFM RadioOFM introduces new At Lunch presenter30 Sep 2022
What on earth is a #BakkieArm?
OFM RadioWhat on earth is a #BakkieArm?13 Jun 2022
OFM remains best in Bloem
OFMOFM remains best in Bloem29 Nov 2021
Exciting new promotional initiative available on OFM
OFM RadioExciting new promotional initiative available on OFM9 Jun 2020
OFM alumnus returns to the station
OFM RadioOFM alumnus returns to the station19 Jul 2019
#KfmSundaze: Saskia Falken returns to the airwaves at Kfm 94.5
Primedia Broadcasting#KfmSundaze: Saskia Falken returns to the airwaves at Kfm 94.526 Mar 2019

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz