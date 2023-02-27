O-dition final 5 announced!

After listening attentively to the voice tests of more than 400 entrants and travelling 2,840kms to eight cities in four provinces, the OFM O-dition voice talent search enters its final phase.

The panel of judges has selected five finalists, who will vie for the grand prize worth R50,000, which includes: R10,000 cash, a laptop, a media practitioner broadcast kit, a three-month presenter contract and mentorship from OFM’s current presenters.

Our five lucky finalists will showcase their presenting talent live on air 1-3 March 2023.

They are:

Michael Ndabandaba (26) from Klerksdorp, who will be joining Nico van der Westhuizen and the team on the Joyride (3-6pm) on Wednesday 1 March.

Anny Bruyns (37) from Bloemfontein will be broadcasting along with Yolanda Maartens on Mid-Morning Magic (9am-12pm) on Thursday 2 March.

Janrie de Lange (28) from Welkom will join Pulane Nel-Sekepe in the studio during At Lunch (12-3pm) also on Thursday 2 March.

Cavall Burgess (45) from Kimberley, who will be joining Yolanda Maartens on Mid-Morning Magic (9am-12pm) on Friday 3 March.

Tatum Williams (31) from Bloemfontein will join Pulane Nel-Sekepe in the studio during At Lunch (12-3pm) on Friday 3 March.

OFM programme manager Tim Thabethe says the O-dition is a gesture and opportunity to offer someone the chance at a career in media, which they may have always dreamed of.

“OFM took the time to travel Central South Africa extensively to find the person who would ultimately be the next voice on OFM, and the journey to find this individual was very rewarding.”

On Friday 3 March, from 3pm, OFM’s listeners will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite O-dition presenter through our Telegram channel. Voting will end at 11:59pm on Monday, 6 March.

The winner will be announced in the Good Morning Breakfast Show (6-9am) on

Wednesday, 8 March 2023.

For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.