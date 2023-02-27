Industries

DStv Media Sales welcomes Byron John as head of media intelligence

27 Feb 2023
Issued by: DStv Media Sales
DStv Media Sales is excited to announce that Byron John has joined the team as the new head of media intelligence. With an extensive background in media and data analytics, John brings a wealth of experience to the role.
DStv Media Sales welcomes Byron John as head of media intelligence

John has worked in various leadership positions in the media industry, including Head of Data, Insights & Analytics at Mediacom South Africa (now EssenceMediacom), Strategy and Innovations Director at Omnicom Media Group (OMD) South Africa, Managing Director of Vizeum Media South Africa (now iProspect), Insights and Innovations Director at Dentsu (former Dentsu Aegis Network), and Insights and Innovations Director at Habari Media (now Spark Media - part of the Caxton Group). He has also worked for other notable companies including Mediamark/Radmark, TNS Research (now Kantar), and SABC.

John is a published author and has contributed to the academic textbook for the University of Johannesburg entitled Strategic Communications: South African perspectives. He is proficient across many types of media software across the industry and is known for his ability to make numbers "sing". John has achieved numerous academic qualifications, including a BComm in Industrial Psychology, a AAA School of Advertising degree specialising in Media, a BA and BAHons in Strategic Communication, and a Masters degree (cum laude).

In his spare time, Byron enjoys playing the guitar, singing and songwriting, running innovation workshops for start-ups, and having philosophical discussions and debates. He is also a self-proclaimed productivity junkie.

“We are thrilled to welcome Byron to the team,” said Nosipho Mabuza, executive head of business enablement. “His extensive experience and expertise in media and data analytics will be invaluable to our company. We look forward to working with him and seeing the impact he will have on our business and clients.”

DStv Media Sales
An award-winning and globally recognised media buying services company with over 20 years of experience. Reach millions of people on our best local & international entertainment and sports shows and experience the high returns of exposure on our DStv and Gotv channels across Africa.
