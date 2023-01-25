Industries

Afrikaans singer Kurt Darren joins star-studded Galaxy KDay lineup

25 Jan 2023
Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
Celebrated Afrikaans singer Kurt Darren will add his special brand of catchy tunes and contemporary dance beats to the mix when he joins the star-studded Galaxy KDay lineup.
Afrikaans singer Kurt Darren joins star-studded Galaxy KDay lineup

Galaxy KDay is taking place on Saturday, 4 March 2023 at Meerendal Estate. It’s brought to you by Samsung and Kfm 94.5, flexed with Samsung mobile experience.

During his long-spanning career, Darren has won nine South African Music Awards (SAMAs) and released 30 CDs of which 21 have gone gold and 12 have gone double platinum or more.

Festivalgoers can expect the singer to perform some of his greatest hits including Kaptein, Loslappie, Dans op die Tafels, and many more.

Galaxy KDay’s impressive lineup includes the house trio Mi Casa featuring three of the country’s top male musos. R&B hitmaker Jimmy Nevis is set to perform songs from his new album, due for release at the end of this month. All-round entertainer and local music icon Emo Adams is bringing his unique mix of songs and humour back to the Galaxy KDay stage and Afrikaans Hip-Hop artist Early B will keep the crowd on their feet.

Kfm Mornings Host, Darren Simpson, says the festival has earned a reputation for featuring the local music industry's hottest stars, all-time favourites and emerging talent.

“We are beyond excited to be adding to the line-up as we continue the festival’s streak of booking the biggest local music stars. For Galaxy KDay 2023 we are taking it to a whole new level with massively talented artists sharing the Cape’s biggest music festival stage. Galaxy KDay is going to be an unforgettable experience,” says Simpson.

Book your Galaxy KDay tickets now at Ticketpro.


#GalaxyKDay

Galaxy KDay ticket prices:

General Access (13+): R350.00
Chill Zone (18+): R650.00
Kids (2 to 12 years old): R160.00

Galaxy KDay artist line-up:

Mi Casa
Youngsta CPT
Will Linley
Nasty C
Emo Adams
Jimmy Nevis
DJs Fizz and Shai-A
Anica Kiana
Early B
Timo ODV
DJ Cosher
Kurt Darren

Primedia Broadcasting
Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
