Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

TalkwalkerHelmGagasi FMPrimedia BroadcastingOFM RadioWunderman ThompsonBateleur Brand PlanningTractor OutdoorSmoke Customer IntelligenceBurnesseoJacaranda FMMultiChoice Connected VideoShowmaxAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingGrey AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Market Insights and Strategy Specialist Johannesburg
  • Sales Representative Pretoria
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    OFM introduces new At Lunch presenter

    30 Sep 2022
    Issued by: OFM Radio
    From Monday, 3 October 2022, lunchtime on OFM will sound a little different... That's because Pulane Nel-Sekepe, previously known to OFM audiences as a presenter on The Real Good Weekend on OFM on Saturday afternoons, steps into the role of At Lunch presenter from 12-3pm, Mondays to Fridays.
    OFM introduces new At Lunch presenter

    Current At Lunch presenter, Cyril Viljoen, moves OFM Stasie2, OFM’s all-Afrikaans streaming music station.

    With the new voice comes some changes to the programme, such as ‘Motivation Mondays’, ‘Boereraat Tuesdays’ and ‘Frivolous Fridays’.

    OFM programme manager Tim Thabethe says: “Pulane relocated to Bethlehem a year ago and fell in love with Central South Africa. While she continues her television career, it’s a privilege to feature Pulane on At Lunch on OFM with VKB. This will be a fun and exciting programme, complemented by a bubbly personality, with much to look forward to.”

    According to Nel-Sekepe: “I’m incredibly excited for the wonderful opportunity OFM has given me. I cannot wait to hang out with Central South Africa every afternoon! I moved from Pretoria to Bethlehem, and from Bethlehem to Bloemfontein, and I must say, since I have been in Central South Africa, it feels like it has been my home all along.”

    The actress, singer, voice artist and television presenter rose to fame co-presenting the SABC3 Afrikaans-language lifestyle and magazine programme NAweek.

    She was born in the Eastern Cape in 1991 in a town called Magwigi. From primary school through high school, Nel-Sekepe performed in every drama production there was. She also took flute, piano and singing lessons.

    In 2012, she booked her first show at The National Children's Theatre in the production Goggas.

    Nel-Sekepe has also starred in SABC 1, 2 and 3 television series like Generations, High Rollers and the sitcom Die Vlieënde Springbokkie. In 2018, she had a starring role as sarcastic domestic worker Cecilia in the kykNET sitcom Die Kasteel. She’s also moved on to a part-time guest role on the channel as Sersant Molefe in Binnelanders.

    Most recently, she hosted Geldhelde on Via and you can currently catch her on eTV alongside Bobby van Jaarsveld as the co-presenter of SA’s no. 1 Afrikaans singing competition, Die Kontrak.

    For further information, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.

    NextOptions
    OFM Radio
    OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.
    Read more: Tim Thabethe, Bobby van Jaarsveld, Cyril Viljoen

    Related

    What on earth is a #BakkieArm?
    OFM RadioWhat on earth is a #BakkieArm?13 Jun 2022
    OFM remains best in Bloem
    OFMOFM remains best in Bloem29 Nov 2021
    South Africa's youngest rock band signs a record deal
    Jacaranda FMSouth Africa's youngest rock band signs a record deal3 May 2021
    Exciting new promotional initiative available on OFM
    OFM RadioExciting new promotional initiative available on OFM9 Jun 2020
    OFM alumnus returns to the station
    OFM RadioOFM alumnus returns to the station19 Jul 2019
    #KfmSundaze: Saskia Falken returns to the airwaves at Kfm 94.5
    Primedia Broadcasting#KfmSundaze: Saskia Falken returns to the airwaves at Kfm 94.526 Mar 2019
    Will innovative trends help to further boost SA's vitamins industry?
    Insight SurveyWill innovative trends help to further boost SA's vitamins industry?18 Feb 2019
    Bobby van Jaarsveld, Matthew Mole and more to perform at 2019 Lekkerland Carnival
    Bobby van Jaarsveld, Matthew Mole and more to perform at 2019 Lekkerland Carnival28 Jan 2019

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz