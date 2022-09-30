OFM introduces new At Lunch presenter

From Monday, 3 October 2022, lunchtime on OFM will sound a little different... That's because Pulane Nel-Sekepe, previously known to OFM audiences as a presenter on The Real Good Weekend on OFM on Saturday afternoons, steps into the role of At Lunch presenter from 12-3pm, Mondays to Fridays.

Current At Lunch presenter, Cyril Viljoen, moves OFM Stasie2, OFM’s all-Afrikaans streaming music station.

With the new voice comes some changes to the programme, such as ‘Motivation Mondays’, ‘Boereraat Tuesdays’ and ‘Frivolous Fridays’.

OFM programme manager Tim Thabethe says: “Pulane relocated to Bethlehem a year ago and fell in love with Central South Africa. While she continues her television career, it’s a privilege to feature Pulane on At Lunch on OFM with VKB. This will be a fun and exciting programme, complemented by a bubbly personality, with much to look forward to.”

According to Nel-Sekepe: “I’m incredibly excited for the wonderful opportunity OFM has given me. I cannot wait to hang out with Central South Africa every afternoon! I moved from Pretoria to Bethlehem, and from Bethlehem to Bloemfontein, and I must say, since I have been in Central South Africa, it feels like it has been my home all along.”

The actress, singer, voice artist and television presenter rose to fame co-presenting the SABC3 Afrikaans-language lifestyle and magazine programme NAweek.

She was born in the Eastern Cape in 1991 in a town called Magwigi. From primary school through high school, Nel-Sekepe performed in every drama production there was. She also took flute, piano and singing lessons.

In 2012, she booked her first show at The National Children's Theatre in the production Goggas.

Nel-Sekepe has also starred in SABC 1, 2 and 3 television series like Generations, High Rollers and the sitcom Die Vlieënde Springbokkie. In 2018, she had a starring role as sarcastic domestic worker Cecilia in the kykNET sitcom Die Kasteel. She’s also moved on to a part-time guest role on the channel as Sersant Molefe in Binnelanders.

Most recently, she hosted Geldhelde on Via and you can currently catch her on eTV alongside Bobby van Jaarsveld as the co-presenter of SA’s no. 1 Afrikaans singing competition, Die Kontrak.

