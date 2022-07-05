Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OFM RadioG&G DigitalPrimedia BroadcastingHot 102.7FMEngagement Factory, a Blend360 CompanyIMC ConferenceVicinity MediaKaya 959Exposure MarketingHaveYouHeardAPO GroupBroad MediaEbony+IvoryJoe Public UnitedPublisher's ToolboxEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • NTR Coordinator Cape Town
  • Executive Assistant Johannesburg
  • Digital Content Producer - Multimedia Johannesburg
  • IT 1st Line Support Technician Cape Town
  • Marketing Assistant Rustenburg, North West
  • Multimedia Content Creator Rustenburg, North West
  • Radio Agency Account Executive Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Friendly Wesselsbron face #OFMFanWall grand prize winner

    5 Jul 2022
    Issued by: OFM Radio
    One of OFM's biggest competitions of the year, the #OFMFanWall, reached its epic conclusion with the awarding of the grand prize of R20,000 cash on 1 July 2022 - OFM's 36th birthday.
    Friendly Wesselsbron face #OFMFanWall grand prize winner

    Listeners were able to enter the competition by visiting any of OFM's outdoor broadcasts to have their photo taken from March until the end of June. These photos now form part of a huge digital photo album and will also feature on highway billboards as well as prominent places in Central South Africa.

    During the last phase of the campaign, 16 semi-finalists were selected in a random draw. Finally, four finalists were randomly drawn during the last week of the competition. They were Patrick Rose from Upington, Riana Oosthuizen from Vanderbijlpark, Taytum Adonis from Klerksdorp, and Marghalet van der Linde from Wesselsbron.

    On the morning of 1 July, during the Good Morning Breakfast show, finalists were eliminated throughout the morning. Rose and Van der Linde were the final contestants left standing.

    After much suspense, Van der Linde was announced as the grand prizewinner.

    She entered the competition when her photo was taken at OFM's outdoor broadcast at Grain SA's NAMPO Harvest Day in May.

    “I can’t believe it, it feels unreal!” Van der Linde exclaimed. “Thank you OFM and have a great birthday. It feels like my birthday as well!”

    Van der Linde also used the opportunity to express what the radio station means to her: “You mean so much to us (listeners), encouraging us, playing songs that make your day, giving us interesting stories... My radio is constantly on OFM. You travel everywhere with me!”

    According to OFM Content Manager, Elzette Boucher-Krüger, this was another amazing #OFMTwenty20You campaign from The Sound of Your Life.

    “Towards the end of 2021 already, OFM endeavoured to create opportunities for our listeners to turn 2022 into ‘Twenty-20-You’. Our first campaign saw a deserving student win a year’s tuition at Potchefstroom Academy and SAAST. We also established our monthly Bucks for Bills competition to help listeners pay their bills in these trying times. Then, The Real Good Travel Book competition awarded R15 000 cash for a bucket list travel story. Now, the big one – the Fan Wall – has concluded. We not only made an OFM fan R20,000 richer, but through this campaign we’ve crisscrossed our broadcast region, meeting the people who tune in and collecting a myriad of friendly faces, representing the beautiful people of our special broadcast region.”

    OFM would like to thank our loyal advertisers without whom these campaigns would not be possible.

    We look forward to the second half of 2022 and making sure that we keep on creating opportunities for our listeners to have the best year ever.

    The OFM Fan Wall digital photo album can be accessed here: https://www.ofm.co.za/competition/3413/win-big-with-ofmfanwall-.

    For more information, contact: az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.


    NextOptions
    OFM Radio
    OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.



    Related

    CMG's Nick Efstathiou, appointed to the board of the Free State Goldfields Chamber of Business
    OFM RadioCMG's Nick Efstathiou, appointed to the board of the Free State Goldfields Chamber of Business30 Mar 2022
    OFM excited for Bloem Show 'comeback'
    OFM RadioOFM excited for Bloem Show 'comeback'23 Mar 2022
    Bloemfontein talent showcased in extravaganza
    OFM RadioBloemfontein talent showcased in extravaganza3 Mar 2022
    #OFMFanWall - All O-ver Central SA road trip
    OFM Radio#OFMFanWall - All O-ver Central SA road trip28 Feb 2022
    OFM remains best in Bloem
    OFMOFM remains best in Bloem29 Nov 2021
    Insights-driven content marketing
    OFM RadioInsights-driven content marketing29 Sep 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz