Friendly Wesselsbron face #OFMFanWall grand prize winner

One of OFM's biggest competitions of the year, the #OFMFanWall, reached its epic conclusion with the awarding of the grand prize of R20,000 cash on 1 July 2022 - OFM's 36th birthday.

Listeners were able to enter the competition by visiting any of OFM's outdoor broadcasts to have their photo taken from March until the end of June. These photos now form part of a huge digital photo album and will also feature on highway billboards as well as prominent places in Central South Africa.

During the last phase of the campaign, 16 semi-finalists were selected in a random draw. Finally, four finalists were randomly drawn during the last week of the competition. They were Patrick Rose from Upington, Riana Oosthuizen from Vanderbijlpark, Taytum Adonis from Klerksdorp, and Marghalet van der Linde from Wesselsbron.

On the morning of 1 July, during the Good Morning Breakfast show, finalists were eliminated throughout the morning. Rose and Van der Linde were the final contestants left standing.

After much suspense, Van der Linde was announced as the grand prizewinner.

She entered the competition when her photo was taken at OFM's outdoor broadcast at Grain SA's NAMPO Harvest Day in May.

“I can’t believe it, it feels unreal!” Van der Linde exclaimed. “Thank you OFM and have a great birthday. It feels like my birthday as well!”

Van der Linde also used the opportunity to express what the radio station means to her: “You mean so much to us (listeners), encouraging us, playing songs that make your day, giving us interesting stories... My radio is constantly on OFM. You travel everywhere with me!”

According to OFM Content Manager, Elzette Boucher-Krüger, this was another amazing #OFMTwenty20You campaign from The Sound of Your Life.

“Towards the end of 2021 already, OFM endeavoured to create opportunities for our listeners to turn 2022 into ‘Twenty-20-You’. Our first campaign saw a deserving student win a year’s tuition at Potchefstroom Academy and SAAST. We also established our monthly Bucks for Bills competition to help listeners pay their bills in these trying times. Then, The Real Good Travel Book competition awarded R15 000 cash for a bucket list travel story. Now, the big one – the Fan Wall – has concluded. We not only made an OFM fan R20,000 richer, but through this campaign we’ve crisscrossed our broadcast region, meeting the people who tune in and collecting a myriad of friendly faces, representing the beautiful people of our special broadcast region.”

OFM would like to thank our loyal advertisers without whom these campaigns would not be possible.

We look forward to the second half of 2022 and making sure that we keep on creating opportunities for our listeners to have the best year ever.

The OFM Fan Wall digital photo album can be accessed here: https://www.ofm.co.za/competition/3413/win-big-with-ofmfanwall-.

For more information, contact: az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.



