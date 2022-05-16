The 'winner takes it all', as Hot 102.7FM and Dis-Chem send lucky listener to Abba Voyage

The 42-year-old tennis coaching administrator from Centurion was the grand prize winner, when the draw was made at Hot House in North Riding on Friday, 13 May.“There’s something in my boots!” screamed Viki, as she plunged her feet into a pair of Abba-inspired boots labelled ‘Thank You for the Music’, as the nine other finalists could only watch as their boots, with labels such as ‘Super Trouper’, ‘Gimme Gimme Gimme’, ‘Dancing Queen’, ‘Money Money Money’, and ‘Waterloo’, stood empty.“I can’t breathe right now, this is mind-blowing,” said Viki. “I’ve been an Abba fan ever since my dad used to play ‘Fernando’ on the family piano, and I can’t wait to get to London to see them. I’ve already been onto Google to get ideas for my outfit!”Viki’s biggest task right now is choosing her travel partner, with daughter Anke and husband Gerrit fighting it out for the coveted spot.The month-long campaign saw the Hot 102.7FM audience listening out for the 'Gimme Gimme Gimme a Trip to London' audio cue, which prompted a WhatsApp entry and live on-air moment, which culminated in 10 finalists going into the grand prize draw.“This was a campaign like no other,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. “It weaved in the ‘Old Skool’ music that we’re famous for, a fantastic prize courtesy of our long-standing partners Dis-Chem, and an on-air competition that was catchy and fun – and that’s what we’re all about.”Viki’s prize is an all-expenses-paid trip to London, including flights, accommodation at the four-star Hotel Amba in Marble Arch, and tickets to the ground-breaking Abba Voyage concert at the custom-built Abba Arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park – a concert that will feature all the group’s famous hits, with avatars of the band members accompanied by a 10-piece live band.“This really is a once-in-a-lifetime prize and we’re so proud to play a part in such a fantastic on-air promotion with the dynamic team at Hot 102.7FM,” says Debbie Wells, advertising manager at Dis-Chem, which also gave away heaps of cash loaded onto winners’ Dis-Chem Benefits cards. “It was great for brand awareness and exposure, with friends of mine telling me that all they heard on air for a month was Dis-Chem!”As part of the campaign, Hot 102.7FM also threw the disco party of the year, with an Abba-inspired 70s and 80s party taking place at The Galleria in Sandton on 7 May, with tickets selling out in just four days.