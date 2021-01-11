Daybreak with Alex Caige is 947's newly revamped early morning show

947, Gauteng's leading commercial radio station, has announced a new-look, rebranded early morning show.
Called Daybreak with Alex Caige
, the show caters to the #5amClub - people who are awake at five in the morning, getting a head start on the day. The show also leads into 947’s flagship morning drive show Anele and the Club on 947
, where Alex Caige is also a member.
“As an early bird myself, I just love this time of day. It’s when people are feeling fresh, energetic and preparing for the day ahead,” says Alex Caige, host of the show. “I love the idea that every day offers a new opportunity to make a difference in life. My show speaks to that energy and optimism.”
Says station manager Thando Makhunga: “The revamped show speaks to the working mom who’s already up preparing school lunches, the Joburger hitting the gym, the go-getter prepping for that big meeting later in the day… these are the Joburgers who are already on their second cup of coffee by 6am. Who better to speak to this audience than our very own high-functioning, pilot-perfectionist party-starter, Alex Caige.”
Get your mornings off to an energised and inspired start with Daybreak with Alex Caige
on 947 every Monday to Friday, 5am to 6am starting Monday, 11 January 2021.About 947
