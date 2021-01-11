Radio Company news South Africa

Daybreak with Alex Caige is 947's newly revamped early morning show

11 Jan 2021
Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
947, Gauteng's leading commercial radio station, has announced a new-look, rebranded early morning show.
Called Daybreak with Alex Caige, the show caters to the #5amClub - people who are awake at five in the morning, getting a head start on the day. The show also leads into 947’s flagship morning drive show Anele and the Club on 947, where Alex Caige is also a member.

“As an early bird myself, I just love this time of day. It’s when people are feeling fresh, energetic and preparing for the day ahead,” says Alex Caige, host of the show. “I love the idea that every day offers a new opportunity to make a difference in life. My show speaks to that energy and optimism.” 

Says station manager Thando Makhunga: “The revamped show speaks to the working mom who’s already up preparing school lunches, the Joburger hitting the gym, the go-getter prepping for that big meeting later in the day… these are the Joburgers who are already on their second cup of coffee by 6am. Who better to speak to this audience than our very own high-functioning, pilot-perfectionist party-starter, Alex Caige.” 

Get your mornings off to an energised and inspired start with Daybreak with Alex Caige on 947 every Monday to Friday, 5am to 6am starting Monday, 11 January 2021.

About 947

If Joburg is South Africa’s heart, then 947 is its racing pulse. 947 keeps listeners connected to the city, engaged with the boldest personalities and moving to the biggest hits – all day and all night. 

947 is all about having fun in Joburg. Our job is to make our audience laugh and to give them a lift. As a station we also have a deeply embedded focus on changing lives in Joburg by amplifying the generosity of its people. 

Our music playlist features the familiar, energetic tunes you want to sing along to. The ‘Hot AC’ music format brings home the biggest hits and the biggest artists from the late 90’s to the current Top 40 chart hits. This year our most epic music event - Huawei Joburg Day – also successfully executed in a virtual format, drawing more views and participation than the previous live event. 

Our social sites are flaming hot with presenter-generated content, videos and competitions, while our website had over 540 000 pageviews in September 2020. 

947 is the biggest regional commercial radio station in Gauteng. 86% of the 947 audience is SEM 7 to 10, 89% is employed and we have the second highest average household income of all stations in Gauteng. Our listeners are well-educated with the second highest rate of tertiary qualifications in the province. 

Commercially, the 947 motto is to be better than our competitors. As our commercial partner we will strive to delight and impress you with our executions and the power of our personalities. 

If you love Joburg, 947 loves you!

Tune into 94.7 FM every day and never miss a beat. Visit 947 online at www.947.co.za

To find us on social media, visit:

Facebook: @947
Twitter: #947Joburg

Primedia Broadcasting
Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
