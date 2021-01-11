The Protea Hotel by Marriott Kruger Gate completes the finishing touches to its revitalisation

The Protea Hotel by Marriott Kruger Gate offers the same unrivalled location, but with an all-new African-inspired spa experience and reimagined event facilities.







The new spa facilities will comprise three air-conditioned treatment rooms and a unique tree house. The treatment rooms are raised on wooden decks with each one overlooking the Sabie River so that guests can enjoy a unique game viewing vantage point while indulging in a relaxing treatment. The hotel’s spa facilities offer something special and unique, not only because of the location but also the authentic African treatments, which boast Shangaan names and the exclusive use of African beauty products.



Revitalised conference and event facilities complete the extensive refurbishment project and positions the property perfectly as a modern facility with up-to -date technology and modern finishes allowing business and event guests the perfect location that blends with leisure and relaxation. The Protea Hotel by Marriott Kruger Gate’s conference facilities consist of four event rooms, 207m² of total event space and its largest capacity space allows 255 guests. When it comes to seamlessly combining all the comforts of an upmarket hotel experience with authentic Kruger Park safaris, no one does it better.





“The refurbished amenities have been a labour of love, drawing on local artisans to create a uniquely South African experience,” says Francois Meyer, general manager of Protea Hotel by Marriott Kruger Gate. “During the rebuild, all labour was sourced locally. At times we had up to 120 local bricklayers, plumbers, painters and other craftsmen on site.”



But the upmarket hotel’s passion for its location doesn’t stop there – only a small portion of the property has been developed, with the balance dedicated to conservation and providing a habitat for indigenous fauna and flora.



“Over the last five years, we implemented several energy saving initiatives - which have amounted to a 22% saving in electricity. This effort to reduce our footprint is apparent throughout our new expansion, with technology introduced to continue improving our energy and water efficiency. In addition, all wet waste is recycled, and all grey water is cleaned and returned to the river,” he added.



Reducing the property’s carbon footprint is a major part of our conservation efforts, says Meyer. But it does not stop there.



“We have elevated the hotel's cleanliness standards and hospitality norms and behaviors to meet the new health and safety challenges presented by the current pandemic environment,” adds Meyer.



“We understand that health and hygiene will be at the forefront of our guests’ minds as they consider travelling and staying at the hotel. With the increased measures, we want them to see and understand what we are doing and why we are doing it – so that when they walk through the doors of our hotel, they know our commitment to their health and safety is a priority at all times,” adds Meyer.



Get more for your meetings with our ‘Triple Treats’ offer

Earn triple Marriott Bonvoy™ points for eligible meetings, events and groups. But wait, there is more. Receive 5% off master-billed group rooms, one complimentary in every 10 paid delegates/rooms for groups between 10-100 people and a signing bonus of 5,000 points at participating hotels. For more information on this offer or participating hotels, visit:



About Protea Hotels by Marriott



Protea Hotels by Marriott® is the leading hospitality brand in Africa and it is one of the most widely recognised brands on the continent with over 80 hotels throughout South Africa and eight other African countries, including Zambia, Nigeria, Namibia, Ghana and Uganda amongst others. Protea Hotels by Marriott® is ideal for both business and leisure travellers by offering properties in primary and secondary business centres and desirable leisure destinations. Each hotel offers modern facilities, proactive and friendly service and consistent amenities such as full-service restaurants, meeting spaces, complimentary Wi-Fi and well-appointed rooms, ensuring global standards for a high quality, relaxed and successful stay. Protea Hotels by Marriott® is the winner of nine Coolest Hotel Brand awards in the Sunday Times Generation Next surveys, the winner of the Ask Africa South African Customer Service Award 2013 and Icon Brand 2015, and the winner of the Hotels category in the Ask Afrika 2015/2016 Youth Brands Survey. The hotel group was bought by Marriott International in April 2014 and forms part of Marriott’s global brand portfolio made up of 31 leading brands that operate more than 7,000 properties in 131 countries and territories. For more information, visit



About Marriott International



Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,200 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 134 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel programme, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at Taking full advantage of its perfect location on the banks of the iconic Sabie River, right at the Paul Kruger Gate, the Protea Hotel by Marriott Kruger Gate has reimagined traditional safari lodge hospitality following a recent revitalisation of its amenities. The property will now launch a sensational African-inspired spa, set in beautiful riverine woodland with spectacular natural landscapes and exhilarating big five game-viewing.The new spa facilities will comprise three air-conditioned treatment rooms and a unique tree house. The treatment rooms are raised on wooden decks with each one overlooking the Sabie River so that guests can enjoy a unique game viewing vantage point while indulging in a relaxing treatment. The hotel’s spa facilities offer something special and unique, not only because of the location but also the authentic African treatments, which boast Shangaan names and the exclusive use of African beauty products.Revitalised conference and event facilities complete the extensive refurbishment project and positions the property perfectly as a modern facility with up-to -date technology and modern finishes allowing business and event guests the perfect location that blends with leisure and relaxation. The Protea Hotel by Marriott Kruger Gate’s conference facilities consist of four event rooms, 207m² of total event space and its largest capacity space allows 255 guests. When it comes to seamlessly combining all the comforts of an upmarket hotel experience with authentic Kruger Park safaris, no one does it better.“The refurbished amenities have been a labour of love, drawing on local artisans to create a uniquely South African experience,” says Francois Meyer, general manager of Protea Hotel by Marriott Kruger Gate. “During the rebuild, all labour was sourced locally. At times we had up to 120 local bricklayers, plumbers, painters and other craftsmen on site.”But the upmarket hotel’s passion for its location doesn’t stop there – only a small portion of the property has been developed, with the balance dedicated to conservation and providing a habitat for indigenous fauna and flora.“Over the last five years, we implemented several energy saving initiatives - which have amounted to a 22% saving in electricity. This effort to reduce our footprint is apparent throughout our new expansion, with technology introduced to continue improving our energy and water efficiency. In addition, all wet waste is recycled, and all grey water is cleaned and returned to the river,” he added.Reducing the property’s carbon footprint is a major part of our conservation efforts, says Meyer. But it does not stop there.“We have elevated the hotel's cleanliness standards and hospitality norms and behaviors to meet the new health and safety challenges presented by the current pandemic environment,” adds Meyer.“We understand that health and hygiene will be at the forefront of our guests’ minds as they consider travelling and staying at the hotel. With the increased measures, we want them to see and understand what we are doing and why we are doing it – so that when they walk through the doors of our hotel, they know our commitment to their health and safety is a priority at all times,” adds Meyer.Earn triple Marriott Bonvoy™ points for eligible meetings, events and groups. But wait, there is more. Receive 5% off master-billed group rooms, one complimentary in every 10 paid delegates/rooms for groups between 10-100 people and a signing bonus of 5,000 points at participating hotels. For more information on this offer or participating hotels, visit: https://www.emea.marriott.com/en/offers/triple-treats Protea Hotels by Marriott® is the leading hospitality brand in Africa and it is one of the most widely recognised brands on the continent with over 80 hotels throughout South Africa and eight other African countries, including Zambia, Nigeria, Namibia, Ghana and Uganda amongst others. Protea Hotels by Marriott® is ideal for both business and leisure travellers by offering properties in primary and secondary business centres and desirable leisure destinations. Each hotel offers modern facilities, proactive and friendly service and consistent amenities such as full-service restaurants, meeting spaces, complimentary Wi-Fi and well-appointed rooms, ensuring global standards for a high quality, relaxed and successful stay. Protea Hotels by Marriott® is the winner of nine Coolest Hotel Brand awards in the Sunday Times Generation Next surveys, the winner of the Ask Africa South African Customer Service Award 2013 and Icon Brand 2015, and the winner of the Hotels category in the Ask Afrika 2015/2016 Youth Brands Survey. The hotel group was bought by Marriott International in April 2014 and forms part of Marriott’s global brand portfolio made up of 31 leading brands that operate more than 7,000 properties in 131 countries and territories. For more information, visit proteahotels.com. Protea Hotels by Marriott® is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel programme replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards® and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The programme offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the programme, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com. Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,200 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 134 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel programme, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com , and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com . In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.