Gauteng goes pink as 947 partners with PinkDrive to fight cancer

Primedia Cares, the corporate social investment arm of Primedia Broadcasting, has chosen PinkDrive NPC, a recognised leader in cancer screening and awareness, as the primary CSI project for 947 for the next 12 months. This initiative aims to increase awareness of gender-related cancers, emphasising the critical message that early detection can save lives. It will also support PinkDrive’s mission to provide free cancer screening services to communities lacking access to medical facilities.

“The PinkDrive does amazing work in South Africa and Primedia Cares and 947 want to amplify and accelerate these efforts as we join forces to make a meaningful impact on gender cancer awareness and multiplying screening services across the country. The message is clear - taking action today by getting screened, could mean more tomorrows “ say Trish Taylor, Primedia Cares executive.

Gauteng will see splashes of pink as 947 and PinkDrive’s iconic Pink Trucks take listeners on a cancer awareness journey. The campaign will incorporate sporting events, entertainment platforms, competitions, advertising, and messages of courage from those still fighting, and in memory of those who have passed.

“ 947 is excited about this partnership as we understand the importance of early detection for gender-related cancers. Early detection can be the difference between life and death and bringing professional screening services, through the PinkDrive, to communities that don’t have such access, is one of our most important priorities of this partnership between 947 and the Pink Drive ” says JD Mostert, station manager at 947.

The PinkDrive campaign was launched on 6 June, during the Anele And The Club morning drive show. It will encompass twelve months of focused messaging in order to increase awareness of breast, cervical, prostate and testicular cancer.

Cancer is a growing national health and socio-economic concern. Over the past 30 years, cancer incidence in sub-Saharan Africa has doubled, with cancer deaths in the region expected to rise to 1 million per year by 2030. This trend underscores the urgent need for increased awareness and early detection. The rise in cancer incidents, high mortality rates, and the significant morbidity experienced by cancer survivors demand immediate attention.

South Africa continues to face significant disparities in healthcare access. Rural and peri-urban residents struggle to access basic healthcare and screening services. High unemployment, lack of economic means to reach distant medical facilities, non-functional equipment, and general lack of education on cancer screening all contribute to the low uptake of early screening.

“PinkDrive aims to address this crisis with their unique mobile cancer screening units which contain state-of-the-art screening equipment managed by specialised medical personnel who are empathetic to the difficulties experienced in the community and how to address issues in local languages at various education levels allows us to have a measurable impact on our beneficiaries. With support from 947 and their listeners, we can reach more people in more areas.” Explains Noelene Kotschan, CEO and founder of PinkDrive NPC.

“Reaching these communities with adequate staff and resources is a mammoth undertaking and partnering with 947 and reaching their listeners and Corporate South Africa will ensure our services continue in the communities we support,” expressed Noelene Kotschan.