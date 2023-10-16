Celebrate Four Seasons with a Cuppa

#CuppaForCANSA, #CANSACares, #CANSACareAndSupport, #FourSeasonsForCANSA #FiveRosesSA

This year, the theme for Cuppa For Cansa is ‘Four Seasons,’ illustrating how cancer, like the seasons, is always present and doesn’t take a break. Cansa remains steadfast in its support through all the different stages and seasons one goes through when dealing with cancer, helping individuals, and loved ones cope no matter the season.

Anita Snyders, Cansa's national sustainability manager, shares, "This is a wonderful opportunity for your friends, family, employees, colleagues, or clients to get involved. Everyone can come together and share the experience of enjoying a Cuppa and at the same time, doing it for a cause of fighting cancer and raising funds so that we can continue offering our health awareness and education plus care and support programmes."

Participants can choose to host their own Cuppa event, incorporating the Four Seasons theme, and invite guests, or they can attend a Cuppa event hosted in their region. https://cuppa.org.za/register-your-cuppa-event/. The campaign is made possible with the continued support of official tea partner, National Brands - Five Roses and includes the production of a limited series of ‘Four Seasons’ mugs available for purchase. These mugs make perfect gifts for guests or a new favourite for enjoying a Cuppa.

Cuppa events play a crucial role in raising funds which support Cansa’s invaluable services, including early cancer detection through education, breast, prostate, and skin screenings, as well as patient care and support. This support encompasses community home-based care, wig and medical equipment hire, breast prostheses and bras, Stoma care assistance and a variety of support groups and tele counselling.

As part of the Cuppa For Cansa campaign, some Cansa High Tea events are also taking place across South Africa with Maroela Media. These events are a highlight on the Cansa calendar, bringing excitement, competition, prizes, and gifts. High Teas are lined up for Gqeberha on 14 September, featuring entertainment by Boeta B; in Pretoria on 23 October, with Rozanne McKenzie (co-host The Drive with Rob & Roz on JacarandaFM, voice artist, presenter, producer) as the MC, joined by entertainer, Monique Steyn, and culminating in Paarl, Boland area on 9 November.

Snyders concludes, “We look forward to welcoming our hosts and guest and hope they enjoy bringing compassion, friendship and warmth to these events, in a usually chilly season of the year, as much as Cansa enjoys sharing this time with them. Cuppa truly brings communities together in a special way and gives them the opportunity to help us lead South Africa towards a cancer-free future."

To host an individual Cuppa or attend a Cansa High Tea, contact az.gro.asnac@ttiweda.

Alternatively, register your individual Cuppa via the Cuppa For Cansa website.



